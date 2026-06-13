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The Football Stars Missing This Summer's Cup Receive an Invitation from Ecuador

13 giugno 2026 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecuador's Secretary of Tourism has launched Ecuador 2026, an international tourism campaign that uses football as a platform to promote the country to audiences around the world during one of the sport's most visible moments.

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The initiative is aimed at a group of internationally recognized football players who will not be participating in this summer's major international tournament. Through personalized billboards and messages displayed in the cities where these players live and play, Ecuador invites them to consider the country as a destination during their time off.

While the messages are addressed to the players themselves, the campaign is also designed to reach the millions of fans who encounter the billboards in those same cities. By leveraging the visibility of global football stars, Ecuador 2026 seeks to position the country as a destination for international travelers, showcasing its unique combination of biodiversity, culture, gastronomy, and natural attractions.

"Ecuador is a country where travelers can experience volcanoes, beaches, the Amazon rainforest, historic cities and the Galápagos Islands within a single journey," said Ecuador's Secretary of Tourism. "Through this campaign, we wanted to use football's global reach to introduce Ecuador to new audiences and invite visitors to discover everything our country has to offer."

As part of the initiative, Ecuador's Secretary of Tourism is open to facilitating visits for any invited stars interested in experiencing the country firsthand. The campaign, however, is primarily focused on promoting Ecuador internationally and inspiring travelers from the players' home countries and host cities to consider Ecuador for future trips.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996966/MADRID_ECUADOR_20262.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-football-stars-missing-this-summers-cup-receive-an-invitation-from-ecuador-302799543.html

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