Tokyo Metropolitan Government Launches "GO TOKYO Gourmet" Website to Showcase Tokyo's Diverse Food Attractions

- Let's Enjoy Tokyo's Food Scene; Visitors Can Find New Charms Every Time -

TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has launched the website "GO TOKYO Gourmet" to showcase Tokyo's diverse food attractions in Japan and overseas.

"GO TOKYO Gourmet" website: https://www.gourmet.gotokyo.org/index.html

The website features articles and videos about Tokyo's diverse food offerings and the depth of its food culture. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government hopes the site will deepen visitors' interest in Tokyo's food and encourage them to visit the Japanese capital and experience its diverse cuisine firsthand.

Tokyo's culinary appeal lies in its diversity, ranging from traditional dishes passed down since the Edo (*) period (The Edo period lasted for about 260 years from 1603.), such as "sushi" (vinegared rice with sliced raw fish on top) and "tempura" (deep-fried seafood), to cuisine from around the world, locally sourced ingredients rooted in Tokyo's natural environment, and high-quality restaurants where renowned chefs from Japan and abroad showcase their skills.

The site not only provides gourmet information but also highlights the depth of Tokyo's food culture, including its history and traditions dating back to the Edo period, its evolution and development up to the present day, the thoughts and ingenuity of the capital city's food professionals, the everyday meals of Tokyo residents, and the future of Tokyo's food, including sustainability and diversity.

The site also posts information on how to eat Japanese food, unique Japanese services and manners, food-related events in Tokyo, and sites for making restaurant reservations in the capital (including reservation sites that accommodate vegan and halal options).

(*) Edo, the former name of Tokyo, grew into a huge city with an estimated population of one million in the early 1700s, during which time its cuisine and culture also developed.

About Site Content- "People" who promote the charms of Tokyo's foodChefs appointed as Tokyo Tourism Ambassadors, chefs active in Tokyo, food specialists, and other leading figures in various food-related fields offer their perspectives to explore and reveal the depth of Tokyo's food culture.

- Tokyo's food culture rooted in "Edo"This section delves into iconic Edo dishes, including sushi, eel, tempura and "soba" (buckwheat noodles served in a broth); the evolution of the dining-out culture that flourished in Edo; locally sourced ingredients, including "Traditional Edo-Tokyo vegetables"; the connection between food and Tokyo's unique culture, such as "kabuki" (traditional drama) and "yakatabune" (houseboat) dining; and sustainable practices and philosophies that have continued since the Edo period.

- Food experiences popular among "travelers" The section highlights popular food experiences among travelers by focusing on Tokyo's everyday meals, such as "ramen" noodles (which have gained global popularity), rice balls, convenience store gourmet food, and the city's distinctive vending machine culture. The section also introduces a wide range of choices available in Tokyo, including vegan, halal, and gluten-free options.

Making Food Experiences More Delicious and ComfortableIn order to make dining experiences more delicious, comfortable and satisfying, the website provides information on how to enjoy Japanese food, as well as unique Japanese services and manners. The site also posts information on food-related events held in Tokyo.

"GO TOKYO Gourmet" Website OverviewWebsite name: GO TOKYO GourmetLaunch date: Thursday, December 18, 2025Languages available: Japanese and EnglishOperation: Tokyo Metropolitan GovernmentURL: https://www.gourmet.gotokyo.org/index.html

Social media: Information on Tokyo's food attractions will be updated on various social media platforms.YouTube: GO TOKYO Gourmet Officialhttps://www.youtube.com/@go-tokyo-gourmet_officialInstagram: GO TOKYO Gourmet Officialhttps://www.instagram.com/gotokyogourmet_officialFacebook: GO TOKYO Gourmet Officialhttps://www.facebook.com/GOTOKYOGourmet

