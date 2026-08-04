TriNetX Supports European Healthcare Organizations on the Path to EHDS Readiness

The TriNetX federated real-world data network unlocks innovation while supporting interoperability and European Health Data Space (EHDS) compliance

GHENT, Belgium, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- European healthcare organizations (HCOs) face a critical window as the European Health Data Space (EHDS) secondary-use framework takes shape across national implementation plans. Institutions without interoperable, well-governed research data infrastructure risk being left behind. TriNetX, the world's leading federated real-world data network with the largest covered population in Europe, today announced a new initiative to help European HCOs transform and harmonize their clinical data into the Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership Common Data Model (OMOP CDM), Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), and other interoperable standards aligned with EHDS requirements. In addition, HCOs may choose to make their data available for research through participation in the TriNetX LIVE™ network using a range of advanced data-sharing approaches that preserve local control and governance.

"European HCOs are entering a vital planning period for research data readiness," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President, Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "TriNetX's expertise is reflected in a harmonized global network representing more than 300 million patient lives, with data mapped to internationally recognized terminology standards that support the OMOP CDM and FHIR. This foundation can help institutions advance data quality, improve research readiness, and position themselves for the opportunities emerging through the EHDS."

"This is about more than compliance," added Jeffrey S. Brown, PhD, TriNetX's Chief Scientific Officer. "An OMOP-ready research environment can help HCOs transform fragmented clinical data into a governed, high-value asset. In doing so, they can expand access to research collaborations, attract new funding opportunities, and increase participation in clinical trials and other research programs — all while adhering to strong security and governance frameworks that ensure physical and operational control over all patient and institutional data."

European HCOs interested in enhancing their EHDS readiness can learn more by visiting trinetx.com.

About TriNetX, LLCTriNetX is the Global Truth Engine for Better Human Health™ that makes complex, real-world health data easy to use. Data are sourced directly from our growing global network of over 14,200 healthcare provider locations. TriNetX customers select the data source, types, and breadth of data they need; the data access methods they desire; and the types of software, human, and machine intelligence they wish to apply – and combine these to solve their business objectives.

TriNetX maintains its European headquarters in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, and has additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Freiburg, Germany; Pozuelo de Alarcón, Spain; and Basel, Switzerland, supporting customers and partners across Europe and around the world.

Visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media ContactTriNetXKaren Tunkskaren.tunks@trinetx.com

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