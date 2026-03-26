ViewLift and MyOutdoorTV Launch Conversational AI Search to Transform Streaming Discovery for Outdoor Enthusiasts

New AI-powered feature enables natural language content discovery across MOTV's extensive hunting, fishing, and adventure programming library

NEW YORK and DENVER, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a global leader in digital streaming technology, and MyOutdoorTV (MOTV), the premier subscription streaming platform for outdoor lifestyle programming, today announced the launch of ViewLift Conversational AI Search, an advanced AI-powered discovery capability designed to help subscribers find relevant outdoor content faster and more intuitively.

The new feature enables natural language search across the MyOutdoorTV platform, currently available on the web with connected TV voice support rolling out in the near term. By moving beyond traditional keyword search, the system interprets user intent to deliver highly relevant results across MOTV's extensive library of hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure content.

Powered by a semantic intelligence layer that combines vector search with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), the technology analyzes titles, deep metadata, and transcripts across MOTV's catalog to understand context, intent, and relationships between topics. The result is a discovery experience similar to the intuitive search used by leading streaming platforms such as Netflix—allowing viewers to move beyond simple keyword matches and surface highly relevant content through natural language queries. For example, users can search with detailed prompts such as "Show me archery elk hunts in the Colorado Rockies" or "Find fly fishing techniques for trout in fast-moving water," instantly retrieving the most relevant videos from across the library.

"At ViewLift, our focus is on using AI to create experiences for end customers leveraging the latest technology only used by big companies like Netflix. This new experience allows users to search using concepts, keywords by typing or using voice." said Manik Bambha, President of ViewLift. "Conversational discovery dramatically reduces the time between intent and viewing. For MyOutdoorTV's passionate audience, it means faster access to the exact hunting, fishing, or outdoor content they want, while increasing engagement across the platform."

Search results appear in a dynamic visual video grid, enabling subscribers to browse multiple experts, shows, and techniques simultaneously. As viewers refine their search within the same session, results update instantly to reflect the evolving conversation.

To further streamline discovery, the interface includes an interactive hover-to-play trailer capability, allowing viewers to preview clips directly from the search grid before launching full episodes. This reduces search friction and helps audiences quickly validate whether a program matches their interests.

"With thousands of episodes covering every aspect of the outdoor lifestyle, helping subscribers discover relevant content quickly is essential," said Sean Luxton, Sr. Vice President and General Manager at MOTV. "ViewLift's Conversational AI Search introduces a smarter, more intuitive way for hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts to explore our programming and connect with the content they love."

The conversational search experience also supports contextual follow-up queries, enabling viewers to refine results without restarting their search—for example, filtering by a specific expert, species, technique, or location.

By shifting from keyword-based discovery to intent-based conversational navigation, the new feature is designed to reduce search fatigue, surface long-tail content across MOTV's library, and increase overall viewing time.

The launch represents a significant step forward in applying generative AI and semantic search technologies to OTT streaming platforms, positioning ViewLift and MyOutdoorTV at the forefront of AI-driven content discovery for specialized video services.

About MyOutdoorTVMyOutdoorTV is the No. 1 global subscription streaming platform from Outdoor Sportsman Group created just for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts. MyOutdoorTV features favorite Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Sportsman Channel Canada television shows, exclusive Major League Fishing content, acquired content from around the world, as well as exclusive MyOutdoorTV Originals. MyOutdoorTV is the pre-eminent voice for all outdoor enthusiasts and super serves the outdoor enthusiasts with an expansive acquired library of the best hunting, fishing and shooting programming in long and short form, recipes, tips and tricks, how-to instructional videos, as well as educational and exclusive content focusing on improving success in the field and on the waterways. MyOutdoorTV is powered by the four networks, along with additional exclusive content available from Outdoor Sportsman Group's established integrated media arm that includes 15 category-leading outdoor magazines, such as: Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen's HUNTING, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites. Subscribe at MyOutdoorTV.com and watch on the following platforms: Apple IOS, Android, Roku, Roku Channels, Apple TV, Xbox, Amazon Channels (US and Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung SmartTV, LG SmartTV, Vizio SmartTV, YouTube TV, Xumo, YouTube Primetime Channels, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Comcast, and Cox. MyOutdoorTV is available in 162 markets worldwide. #MYOUTDOORTV.

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a technology company providing digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. In addition to the MOTV, ViewLift's media clients include Versant, TEGNA, and others. The company's sports clients include the National Hockey League, a total of 15 US top professional sports teams; LIV Golf; five Regional Sports Networks; the Professional Fighters League; the World Racing Group and others.

For more information about ViewLift, visit www.viewlift.com.

Media Contact:Outdoor Sportsman GroupOSGPress@OutdoorSG.Com

ViewLiftMahesh Kumarmarketing@viewlift.com

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