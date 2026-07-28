Wacom Yuify Comes to ibisPaint, Bringing Authorship Protection to Digital Art Creation

Seamlessly embedding authorship protection into everyday, mobile-first creative workflows with ibisPaint.

TOKYO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom today announced that Wacom Yuify, its digital service for protecting and verifying authorship of digital artwork, is rolling out to ibisPaint, including ibisPaint, ibisPaint X, and ibisPaint Edu, starting July 28, 2026. By updating to the latest version of ibisPaint, creators can use Wacom Yuify to retain authorship information as part of their digital art creation process. With Wacom Yuify rolling out to ibisPaint, the service expands beyond desktop-only support to Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Wacom Yuify is a digital service that embeds authorship and ownership data directly into artwork using invisible micromarking technology. This data creates a persistent and verifiable record that helps creators prove authorship, communicate ownership clearly, and build trust around their digital work. When used with ibisPaint, Wacom Yuify supports the PNG format. The embedded information can be verified using Yuifinder, a free, browser-based verification tool.

Until now, Wacom Yuify has only been available through desktop creative tools such as Clip Studio Paint, Adobe Photoshop, and Rebelle, supporting workflows on Windows and macOS. With the addition of ibisPaint, Wacom Yuify is becoming accessible within creative environments that reflect how many creators draw, sketch, and share their work today.

ibisPaint is a widely used illustration and drawing app with over 500 million downloads worldwide, used by a broad global community of creators who sketch, illustrate, and publish their work across mobile and desktop environments. By integrating Wacom Yuify into ibisPaint, authorship information can be embedded naturally as part of everyday creative workflows.

"As creative activity increasingly takes place on mobile devices and social platforms, it's important that creators have simple ways to assert authorship wherever they create," said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Creative Experience Unit at Wacom. "By bringing Wacom Yuify to ibisPaint, we are expanding our focus beyond desktop tools and making authorship protection more accessible within the creative workflows people use every day."

"We welcome the enhancement of an environment where digital creators can confidently share their work and demonstrate the authenticity of their creations through ibisPaint's support for Wacom Yuify," said Yuka Inoue, Section Manager at Ibis inc. "By combining Wacom Yuify's invisible digital ID with ibisPaint's diverse creative tools, we expect to offer a broader creative experience that supports creators in managing and presenting their artwork throughout their creative journey."

As creative expression continues to expand across digital communities, questions of authorship and trust remain essential—not only for professionals, but also for individuals who share their work online as part of everyday creative practice. Designed to support creators at every level, Wacom Yuify provides a reliable way to assert authorship within the tools they already use. Through Wacom Yuify, Wacom seeks to support creators beyond the moment of creation—standing alongside them as their work is shared, discovered, and carried forward over time.

Availability

Wacom Yuify support for ibisPaint, ibisPaint X, and ibisPaint Edu will begin rolling out on July 28, 2026.

For more information or to start using Wacom Yuify, visit https://yuify.com

About Wacom

Wacom is a global leader in digital pen solutions, offering intuitive tools for writing and drawing. Our products are trusted across creative fields—from studios and classrooms to healthcare—supporting students and professionals alike. Wacom pen technologies also power many pen-enabled PCs, tablets, and phones through partnerships with top tech brands.

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