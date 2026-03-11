WHO Foundation and Novo Nordisk Expand Collaboration to Provide Financial Support towards strengthening health systems for Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Diseases

GENEVA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The WHO Foundation today announced an expanded collaboration with Novo Nordisk to support global efforts to strengthen health systems against the rising burden of cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, including obesity and diabetes.

Novo Nordisk has committed a total of USD 7.9 million to support this effort, with an initial gift of USD 2.9 million in 2024 followed by an additional USD 5 million in December 2025.

The contribution will enable the WHO Foundation to support WHO's broader efforts to address noncommunicable diseases through prevention, early action, and strengthened primary health care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where health systems often face capacity constraints.

"Cardio-renal-metabolic diseases are complex conditions that demand prevention-first approaches anchored in strong and resilient health systems," said Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation. "By supporting WHO's leadership on prevention, we can reinforce the science and public health foundations that countries need to respond effectively and equitably."

"Addressing obesity, diabetes and related conditions requires partnership at scale — working across governments, communities, civil society and the private sector to advance prevention, early detection and care. In expanding Novo Nordisk's contribution to the WHO Foundation, we hope that more countries will be empowered with the tools, evidence and resources they need to make impactful local action." Said Elin Jäger, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability, Novo Nordisk.

Global context on obesity

About the WHO Foundation

The WHO Foundation is an independent organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created in 2020 to support the mission of the World Health Organization. It mobilizes philanthropic capital and builds catalytic partnerships to advance health equity, respond to urgent health challenges, and strengthen systems that save lives. By connecting partners and practitioners, the Foundation helps scale trusted solutions, fund life-saving responses, and drive lasting change toward Health for All. Learn more at who.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931415/WHO_Foundation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531138/5858327/WHO_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/who-foundation-and-novo-nordisk-expand-collaboration-to-provide-financial-support-towards-strengthening-health-systems-for-cardio-renal-metabolic-diseases-302710827.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.