World Phygital Community Unveils Global Advisory Council to Shape the Future of Phygital Sport

New council brings together international panel of sport, innovation, and policy leaders to guide global strategy and accelerate the growth of phygital competition.

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Phygital Community (WPC), the global regulator of phygital sports has announced the launch of its first Advisory Council, a distinguished body of international experts assembled to guide the long-term strategy, innovation agenda, and global expansion of phygital sport - the fast-emerging fusion of physical and digital sporting competition.

Initially comprising four leaders from the worlds of sport, technology, diplomacy, and entrepreneurship, the Council will advise WPC on global policy engagement, commercial opportunities, and frameworks that ensure the sport's sustainable development worldwide. It shall also support the wider cultivation of the phygital sporting ecosystem, including the pinnacle of phygital sport, the Games of the Future.

"Phygital sport is more than a new category of sport - it's a new way for people everywhere to connect through competition," said Dan Merkley, Chairperson and Managing Director of WPC. "This Council brings together exceptional leaders who understand both the power of sport and the potential of technology. Each member represents a bridge, connecting traditional sport with the digital frontier, and linking local innovation to global opportunity. Their insights will help us grow responsibly and inclusively, shaping a shared vision for how phygital sport can thrive on a global stage."

The Council's inaugural members represent a diverse cross-section of expertise - from Olympic-level event management and international diplomacy to innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. Each brings a unique perspective to WPC's mission and will serve a 12-month term:

The Advisory Council will focus on four key areas: raising awareness of WPC initiatives, exploring new markets, advising on commercial opportunities, and contributing to the development of regulatory standards. It will convene regularly with WPC leadership, with outcomes shared publicly to ensure transparency and accountability in guiding the growth of the phygital movement.

Through this initiative, WPC continues its commitment to fostering collaboration among leaders who share a vision for the future of sport, one that bridges physical skill and digital innovation while creating new opportunities for athletes, clubs and federations worldwide.

Notes to Editors:

About the World Phygital Community (WPC):

The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization that aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital members globally. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and hosting ranking tournaments for the Games of the Future: https://worldphygital.org/

For further information please contact: press@worldphygital.org

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in the Abu Dhabi, while the Games of the Future 2026 will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. For more information please visit:

https://gofuture.games/

