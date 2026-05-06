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Xange.com, Aptos Labs and Decibel Foundation Partner to Launch the First On-Chain Standard for Sovereign Mitigation Data

06 maggio 2026 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Immutable Metadata Digital Certificate (IMDC) brings tradeable, verifiable data to a $100 billion-plus pipeline of sovereign Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes under the Paris Agreement.

CTA

ZURICH, Switzerland, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Climate Week Zurich, Xange.com, a Luxembourg-based environmental intelligence and market infrastructure company, today announced a partnership with Aptos Labs and Decibel Foundation to launch the Immutable Metadata Digital Certificate (IMDC), a tradable data token that brings sovereign-grade environmental data on-chain. As Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement moves from bilateral cooperation arrangements toward operational markets, the IMDC introduces a standardised, verifiable record for sovereign mitigation data that every market participant can independently check. For the first time, sovereign governments are bringing treaty-regulated data on-chain, and are choosing the highest performance infrastructure to do it.

Each IMDC is a cryptographically verifiable certificate representing the official data record of a mitigation outcome, including dMRV verification data, methodology identifiers, and lifecycle status. IMDCs are issued through Xange.com's Global Environmental Market Infrastructure Solutions (GEMIS), a policy-driven technology framework for sovereign environmental market participation.

The first IMDC programme covers a $100 billion-plus pipeline of sovereign Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) identified by Xange.com, spanning forest, nature-based, and renewable energy programmes in countries that have signed Article 6.2 bilateral cooperation arrangements.

The launch lands as institutional tokenisation of real-world assets crossed $27.5 billion on-chain in Q1 2026, up 263% year-on-year.

Core components of the partnership include:

"Sovereign climate data has requirements that most blockchain infrastructure simply cannot meet. You need institutional-grade throughput to handle the volume of a global market, sub-second finality so that settlement matches the pace of institutional finance, and an audit trail that can hold up to scrutiny from treaty bodies and auditors decades from now. Aptos is the only public network operating today that combines the performance, finality, and institutional adoption this category demands, and that's why Aptos is the verification layer for what we expect to become the largest sovereign asset program in the tokenization market," said Avery Ching, CEO of Aptos Labs.

"Verified data is itself a valuable asset. Mitigation-rich countries hold trillions of dollars in mitigation outcomes, but that value cannot reach international climate finance without trustable data and infrastructure. IMDCs turn the verified data behind those outcomes into a tradeable instrument every market participant, from sovereign sellers to compliance buyers, can rely on," said Esteban van Goor, CEO and Founder of Xange.com.

About Xange.comXange.com International Holding S.à r.l. is a Luxembourg-based environmental intelligence software and market infrastructure company, serving governments and enterprises with digital MRV systems, market infrastructure solutions, sustainability reporting, and Article 6-aligned environmental market participation.

About Aptos LabsAptos Labs is the developer of the Aptos blockchain, a Layer 1 network designed for institutional-grade real-world asset infrastructure, supporting sovereign-scale tokenisation programs across environmental markets, regulated financial instruments, and public-sector data.

About DecibelDecibel is an institutional on-chain exchange built on the Aptos blockchain, providing price discovery and settlement infrastructure for institutional digital assets, including tradeable IMDCs and other real-world data instruments.

Media Contactmarketing@xange.com

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xangecom-aptos-labs-and-decibel-foundation-partner-to-launch-the-first-on-chain-standard-for-sovereign-mitigation-data-302764132.html

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