circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Xryma Plc announces the upcoming launch of XrymaCoin (XREUR), the regulated euro stablecoin designed to work like money

27 luglio 2026 | 21.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xryma Plc ("Xryma") is pleased to announce that it has published its Whitepaper for the issuance of an Electronic Money Token under Article 51 of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

The Whitepaper was notified to the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on the 29th June 2026 under Article 51 (11) and is available on the Company's websites www.xryma.com/announcements and www.xrymacoin.money. Custody and transfer features were notified to the CBC on the 8 July 2026 under Article 60.

XrymaCoin (XREUR) will be issued to the public from the 3 September 2026, with subscriptions placed by consumers and businesses directly on the website www.xrymacoin.money via Xryma's Paidby® Mastercard A2A open banking capability, T2 RTGS, or via merchant API.

Nikogiannis (John) Karantzis, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Xryma Plc, stated : "XrymaCoin has been designed from the ground up to be unlike any other stablecoin. XREUR brings together the key features of our Paidby® Mastercard multicurrency Open Banking, SEPA Instant, and the European Central Bank's T2 RTGS, via an on-demand subscription approach for immediate issuance and transfer as a payment instrument."

"XrymaCoin is a true cross border solution that challenges the way stablecoins are perceived and implemented today, including post-redemption multicurrency payouts instantly in Euros and to more than 60 countries next business day. We look forward to unveiling the full benefits and features of XrymaCoin to business and retail consumers on the launch date 3rd September 2026."

About Xryma Plc

Xryma Plc is a profitable, EEA-authorised electronic money institution supervised by the Central Bank of Cyprus. It has notified that it intends to issue XrymaCoin (XREUR), a MiCAR-regulated euro e-money token (EMT) minted on demand and redeemable at par directly with Xryma as the issuer, backed by reserves held with Credit Step 1 EU banks and reported with real-time, externally audited transparency.

In conformance with MICAR Article 51, the crypto-asset white paper will not have been approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. Xryma Plc, as the issuer of the crypto-asset is solely responsible for the content of the crypto-asset white paper.

The e-money token is not covered by the investor compensation schemes under Directive 97/9/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council or the deposit guarantee schemes under Directive 2014/49/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council.

The offer to the public of the e-money token (EMT) does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase financial instruments and that any such offer or solicitation can be made only by means of a prospectus or other offer documents pursuant to the applicable national law;

Xryma Plc recently issued a prospectus to list on Euronext Paris, subsequent to conclusion of a liquidity facility and private placement announced 24th July 2026, and Euronext final approvals.

Stock Code (on listing) : XRY, ISIN CY0200861017

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xryma-plc-announces-the-upcoming-launch-of-xrymacoin-xreur-the-regulated-euro-stablecoin-designed-to-work-like-money-302835578.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN12797 en US AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Lo psichiatra: "Intelligenza artificiale può dare dipendenza" - Video
No Tav, i danni al cantiere di Chiomonte dopo l'assalto - Videonews della nostra inviata
Incendi in Sicilia, bruciano capannoni industriali a Termini Imerese - Video
News to go
Carburanti, corsa prezzi mette alle strette governo
Whoopi Goldberg versione Medusa, svelata a Capri l'opera di Jago - Video
Batteria portatile prende fuoco su un aereo cinese, panico a bordo - Video
Sparatorie e gambizzazioni per tensione tra frange clan, due arresti a Bari - Video
No Tav, l'arsenale sequestrato in Valsusa - Video
News to go
Vacanze estate 2026, luglio batte agosto
Assalto a portavalori, blitz della polizia in Sardegna con arresti e perquisizioni
Ulisse torna in mare, la tartaruga riprende il largo dopo le cure - Video
I tatuaggi fanno venire il melanoma? La risposta del dermatologo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza