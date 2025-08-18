Zerova Partners with Yunex Traffic to Strengthen After-Sales Support in the UK

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova Technologies, a leading global provider of EV charging solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Yunex Traffic to enhance its after-sales support and field services across the UK.

Effective July, the collaboration covers the full scope of after-sales services, including commissioning (activation, setup, and configuration) and maintenance support (preventive, corrective, and warranty services).

By teaming up with Yunex Traffic, a well-established and highly reliable service provider, Zerova aims to enable faster deployment of EV charging infrastructure and deliver improved service quality across the region.

"Our partnership with Yunex Traffic marks an important step in scaling our operational readiness in the UK", said Brian Huang, Senior Head of Technical Support. "With their local presence and strong service provision and technical capabilities, we can ensure faster response times, higher charger uptime, and a more seamless experience for our customers."

Customers will benefit from localised, responsive service, while Zerova reinforces its long-term commitment to the UK market with a trusted field-service partner by its side.

"With a network of 15 regional service centres across the UK, our experienced field engineers will deliver a comprehensive range of services, from commissioning to ongoing maintenance. We look forward to working closely with the Zerova team and supporting their ambitious growth plans in the UK." - Wilke Reints, Managing Director, Yunex Traffic UK

Yunex Traffic brings a proven track record in infrastructure services and was selected for its reliability and alignment with Zerova's standards of excellence.

About Zerova

Zerova specializes in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customized systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence and more than a decade of EV charging, Zerova offers a comprehensive range of DC chargers ranging from 30kW to megawatt solutions – serving diverse sectors such as fleets, depots, mining, constructions, utilities, CPOs, hospitality, retail and service stations. For more information about Zerova's EV charging solutions and service network, visit www.zerovatech.com

About Yunex Traffic

Yunex Traffic is a separately managed company of the Mundys Group. It is a global leader in the field of intelligent traffic systems, offering the widest end-to-end portfolio of solutions for adaptive traffic control and management, highway and tunnel automation, as well as smart solutions for V2X and road user charging tolling. Yunex Traffic has 3500 employees from 62 nations and is active in over 40 countries worldwide. Its intelligent mobility solutions are currently being used in major cities across the world, including Dubai, London, Berlin, Bogota, and Miami. Yunex Traffic has successfully concentrated its efforts on mastering technologies in the three segments of hardware, software, and service, and is subsequently the only supplier who is capable of meeting all major regional standards in Europe, UK, Asia and America. Further information is available at: www.yunextraffic.com

