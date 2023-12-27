Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:18 Meteo oggi e domani, anticiclone fino a Capodanno: poi tornano piogge e neve

09:02 Auto si schianta sul raccordo per Malpensa: morto un 22enne, gravissimo un altro giovane

08:05 Ucraina, attacco russo a stazione di Kherson: un morto e 4 feriti

07:40 Israele-Hamas, attaccato campo profughi in Cisgiordania: almeno 6 morti

07:24 Morto Lee Sun-Kyun, attore del film Oscar 'Parasite' trovato senza vita in auto

07:04 Israele e la lunga battaglia a Gaza, guerra ancora per "molti mesi"

21:05 "Depardieu vittima di linciaggio", 60 artisti francesi in difesa dell'attore

19:09 Musei, Italia sotto l'albero riscopre la cultura. Sangiuliano: "Boom di visitatori"

18:22 Svezia nella Nato, primo sì del Parlamento turco

18:10 Incendio a Malagrotta, i timori da Fratelli d'Italia a Nancy Brilli

17:01 Giorgia Meloni, un 2023 'tosto': tra Pnrr, nodo migranti e vita privata

16:22 Mes, fonti M5S: "Nessuna telefonata a Di Maio, fatti smentiscono Meloni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GenSci Launches Global Innovation Hub in Shanghai

24 dicembre 2023 | 04.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Establishment of the Facility Demonstrates the Company's Commitment to Delivering Differentiated Solutions to Gynecology and Pediatrics Challenges

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical ("GenSci"), a subsidiary of Changchun High-Tech Industries (Group), hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new global headquarters and research & development (R&D) center at Shanghai Zhangjiang International Medical Park on December 15th. This facility is on track to be fully operational by 2027, with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 R&D professionals.

Since its founding in 1997, GenSci has introduced several groundbreaking therapies, including the GenSci Recombinant Human Growth Hormone, GenSci Heng Recombinant Human Follicle-Stimulating Hormone and Jinfuning Recombinant Human Granulocyte-Stimulating Factor Gel.

Understanding the crucial role of women and children's health in the nation's overall well-being,with an ongoing focus on growth disorders in children, GenSci has expanded its attention to the broader spectrum of children's health. This includes addressing concerns such as abnormal sexual development, obesity, respiratory and digestive health, allergies and autoimmune disorders, neurological and speech development, as well as concerns related to body image.

GenSci, through a combination of proprietary R&D and collaborative efforts with partners, has developed a suite of sophisticated R&D technology platforms that drive forward-thinking product development. The platforms focus on the protein drug sustained-release technology, mucosal delivery systems for nucleic acid medications, antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, and innovations in ultrasound and hydrogel technologies.

GenSci has ramped up its R&D investments to address the unmet health needs of women and children. The company has already developed the capability to innovate across various product categories, including biopharmaceuticals, chemical drugs, live bacterial preparations (LBPs) and medical devices.

"GenSci has built a globally innovative and competitive R&D product pipeline," Dr. Jin Lei, Chief Scientist and General Manager of GenSci declared. "By 2025, the firm will boast an extensive portfolio, with the expectation of launching more than four top-tier innovative drugs and five novel medical devices annually in the years to come."

The establishment of the R&D center sets the stage for GenSci to further advance the convergence of industry, academia, research and the medical community. Leveraging state-of-the-art R&D capabilities and the application of artificial intelligence technologies, GenSci is well-positioned to provide premium health solutions for women and children. The initiative aligns with GenSci's commitment to harnessing science and technology to protect and enhance the health of these vulnerable groups.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307246/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gensci-launches-global-innovation-hub-in-shanghai-302022118.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza establishment of the Facility Demonstrates Delivering Differentiated Solutions to Gynecology establishment classe dirigente
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Panettone contro Pandoro, chi vince la sfida nel 2023
News to go
Bocce, niente Olimpiadi nonostante i molti iscritti
News to go
26 dicembre, Santo Stefano: ecco cosa si festeggia
News to go
Natale 2023, 7,5 milioni di italiani non hanno fatto regali
News to go
Natale e dolci, le tradizioni da Nord a Sud
News to go
Natale, sprechi a tavola non si fermano
News to go
Gaza, decine di morti: Papa chiede stop alla guerra
News to go
Natale, perché il rosso è il colore delle feste
News to go
Natale di guerra in Ucraina e a Gaza
News to go
"Rischio terrorismo, attenzione a feste Capodanno"
News to go
Natale a tavola, il menù della vigilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza