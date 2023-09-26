Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:21 Il nuovo album di Annalisa: "Ora sono ambiziosa, mi butto nel vortice e forse anche a Sanremo"

15:16 Massimo Moratti ricoverato al Galeazzi: operato di angioplastica

15:10 Un presidente sudcoreano a Buckingham Palace, prima volta in 10 anni

15:09 Juve-Lecce, Cassano boccia Allegri: "Solo figure di m..."

15:01 Dengue Italia 2023, crescono casi: 236 in totale

14:34 Pfas, inquinanti in oggetti aumentano colesterolo: più rischi infarto

14:25 Superbonus 2023, crediti d'imposta pagabili o no? Cosa ha detto l'Eurostat

14:16 Pd, sui social impazza il 'perifrastico' di Schlein. Ma è una bufala

14:10 L'inflazione frena le compravendite delle case, -8% nel IV Trimestre

14:03 Funerali Giorgio Napolitano, il feretro lascia Montecitorio - Video

14:00 Ucraina-Russia, la minaccia di Mosca: "Tank Abrams bruceranno"

13:36 Colombia, presidente del Tigres ucciso a colpi di pistola dopo una partita

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sirius Medical collaborates with GE Healthcare to showcase the Pintuition® and CEM combination for an efficient and accurate breast cancer care pathway

26 settembre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical a global leader in Value-Based Healthcare and Surgical Marker Navigation, announced that GE HealthCare will showcase Pintuition at the upcoming Annual European Society of Breast Imaging (EUSOBI) Conference 2023. The event will take place in Valencia, Spain, from September 28 to 30, 2023.

Sirius Pintuition® will join in a workshop GE HealthCare will host focused on Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM) in combination with Sirius Pintuition titled: 'Improving biopsy accuracy & workflow: CEM guided biopsy for enhancing-only lesions & DCIS and non-wire probe-guided localization systems'.

Sirius Medical has previously participated in The One-Stop Clinic™, a pioneering concept introduced by GE HealthCare. The One-Stop Clinic approach marks a paradigm shift towards the delivery of value-based care, redefining the full care pathway experience for patients facing breast cancer.  

The educational collaboration between Sirius Medical and GE HealthCare demonstrates a shared commitment towards the delivery of value-based healthcare. The incorporation of Sirius Pintuition® and CEM will help with improvement of the patient workflow to support and extend sustainable access to breast cancer care.

"We are excited to collaborate with GE HealthCare and to improve the patient workflow with Sirius Pintuition and CEM," said Bram Schermers, CEO of Sirius Medical. "This opportunity embodies our shared dedication to improving patient care and sustainable access through the use of innovative medical technology." 

"Sirius Medical's innovative surgical oncology approaches aligns perfectly with our vision at GE HealthCare," said Karima Santi, EMEA Product Marketing Leader Mammography, GE HealthCare. "Together, we aim to enhance the full delivery of value-based care and optimize educational and interactive experiences that will benefit medical professionals and ultimately enhance patient outcomes."

For more information about GE HealthCare at EUSOBI please visit: https://shorturl.at/fjsL3

About Sirius Medical:

With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 14.000 procedures worldwide in over 175 centers combined with a global commercial network covering the USA, Western Europe and Australasia.

Media Contact:Benjamin Tchang - Corporatebenjamin.tchang@sirius-medical. com+31 857 732 727 (The Netherlands)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219309/Image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sirius-medical-collaborates-with-ge-healthcare-to-showcase-the-pintuition-and-cem-combination-for-an-efficient-and-accurate-breast-cancer-care-pathway-301937386.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere AltroAltro will showcase Pintuition announced that GE HealthCare showcase Pintuition
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Bonus bollette luce e gas, governo rinnova misure
News to go
Truffa aggravata allo Stato, nei guai 24 imprese agricole
News to go
Caro Prezzi, pausa caffè costa 720 milioni in più rispetto al 2021
News to go
Stupro Caivano, eseguite nove misure cautelari
News to go
Napolitano, oggi i funerali a Montecitorio
News to go
Nuovo sciopero dei trasporti venerdì 29 settembre
News to go
I migliori ospedali, la classifica di Newsweek
News to go
Euro 7, novità dal Consiglio Ue
News to go
Hollywood, accordo sceneggiatori-Studios
News to go
Migranti, Meloni scrive a Scholz
News to go
Tegola Inter, infortunio Arnautovic: le condizioni dell'attaccante
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza