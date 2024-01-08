Suvoda Announces 30% Growth in 2023 Driven by Strong Customer Adoption of New Suvoda Platform and Products

Company maintained industry-leading quality metrics throughout growth surge.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, surpassed 1,400 clinical trials in 2023, and grew sales by 30% year-over-year, signaling broad acceptance of the company's new unified clinical trial platform focusing on the mission-critical and time sensitive moments on the clinical trial patient journey.

Suvoda made significant investments in its technology platform and offerings in 2023, including the launch of a low-code/no-code application design layer. Organically built to deliver the next generation of Suvoda solutions, the Suvoda Platform was designed to handle complexity with ease, reduce overall risk throughout trials, and address real challenges facing clinical trial professionals. Built as the foundation for Suvoda IRT, eCOA and eConsent, the platform minimizes friction across the user experience, reduces and simplifies integrations, and strengthens data governance, enabling studies to be implemented more efficiently so sponsors and site users can spend less time with technology and more time focusing on their patients.

In another milestone, Suvoda's electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) solution was made generally available, completed third-party usability testing, and was certified by RWS Life Sciences as highly usable and effective for the patient population. Seamlessly integrated with Suvoda IRT and eConsent, Suvoda eCOA is quickly setting a new bar with eCOA studies that go-live on time, a licensing and localization process that's easy to navigate, and increased patient adherence resulting in more and better data.

"We spend a lot of time listening to trial sponsors, CROs, sites, and patients to understand their challenges, and we use that feedback to create practical solutions designed to streamline processes, simplify workflows, and improve their overall experience, especially in what we call the 'urgent moments' on a patient's clinical trial journey," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "We continue to set ourselves apart by staying true to our focus on delivering with excellence and being a true partner and trusted advisor to our customers. Our team is comprised of some of the most innovative, experienced, scientific and technological minds, both in and out of life sciences, and our customers are seeing the positive impact our people, processes, and products have on their trials."

Despite the company's rapid growth in 2023, Suvoda has maintained outstanding quality metrics, including an average of less than one functional and one cosmetic UAT defect per study, and a resolution time for high-priority help desk tickets of around 25 minutes. The company also continues to boast 100% on-time delivery across the board.

About SuvodaSuvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS) consistently exceeds the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,400 trials across 85 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on LinkedIn and X.

