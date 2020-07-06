Daddybaby's PPE lineup included in the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's list of products approved for export

China's exports of epidemic prevention materials continue to grow

FUZHOU, China, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daddybaby Co's lineup of personal protective equipment for use in epidemic prevention has received the EU CE certification, leading to the company's inclusion in the Ministry of Commerce's list of medical material manufacturers that have obtained foreign standard certification or registration, according to a news update on the website of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products (CCCMHPIE) on June 29th.

(

http://en.cccmhpie.org.cn/Web/Content.aspx?queryStr=w7x08q7x15x15o3w8w1vS9z8w7x1X10x16x0X10x16o3w8w1u9v1u9v5u9v1

Also referred to as the Ministry of Commerce's White List, it is a roster of companies confirmed by the ministry as having qualified to export five categories of epidemic prevention materials including novel coronavirus detection reagents, medical masks and medical protective suits. In order to be included in the White List, interested companies need to complete the US FDA's or the EU CE marking certification process for medical devices, and meet the entry conditions of the overseas markets that they have targeted.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced earlier that since April 1, China's exports of epidemic prevention materials showed a significant increase. In response to this increase, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said that the Chinese government will work consistently to strengthen quality control as well as bring order and discipline to the market in a move to provide qualified epidemic prevention materials to global markets while trying to meet the increasing demand of the international community for such materials.

According to the announcement by the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs and the State Administration for Market Regulation on April 25, medical supplies production and export businesses that have obtained foreign standard certifications or registrations are required to submit electronic or written statements at the time of customs clearance, promising that their products meet the quality standards and safety requirements of the destination country or region. China Customs would grant clearance according to the Ministry of Commerce White List. Daddybaby's inclusion in the White List also means that the company's non-sterilization masks have obtained from Customs the "export passport" as an epidemic prevention material.

Daddybaby has completed the registration process with the UK Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The company's information is available via search on the MHRA website.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199935/image_5000666_8411280.jpg