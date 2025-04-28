THEON presents its Q1 2025 Trading Update

Press Release

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

28 April 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) today publishes its Q1 2025 Trading Update, achieving excellent performance and continued strong growth, in line with guidance.

Financial Summary

Financial Highlights

Operational Highlights

Dimitris Parthenis, CFO of THEON, commented: “THEON has delivered a strong start to the year, driven by our best-in-class technologies and products and enabled by our strong supply chain. There is significant pent-up demand for night vision goggles globally. At the same time, soldiers increasingly need more advanced “augmented reality” capabilities in combat, covered by our A.R.M.E.D ecosystem. THEON is well placed to capture this demand, servicing our existing customers and winning new ones.

Our Q1 performance and order book provide us with strong visibility and confidence that we remain well on track to deliver FY 2025 results in line with guidance.”

FY 2025 Guidance

THEON’s Q1 financial results are now available for download on our website: https://www.theon.com/investors/publications

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 200,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

Attachments

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale GlobeNewswire