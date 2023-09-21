Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:46 Ryder Cup è la parola del giorno: cos'è

13:40 Grande Fratello, oggi 21 settembre nuovo appuntamento

13:16 Milano, lite tra papà davanti scuola: "Io malmenato, è il Bronx"

13:13 Europa League, Atalanta-Rakow oggi: orario, dove vederla in tv e streaming

13:10 Ascolti tv, 'Montalbano' supera 'Maria Falcone': i dati di ieri, 20 settembre

13:06 Carlo III e i ciclisti, la normalità del Re che non ti aspetti

12:55 Francesco Guccini, arriva 'Canzoni da Osteria': nuovo album dal 10 novembre

12:49 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, anche Teo Mammucari tra i concorrenti

12:44 Equita: Stefano Donnarumma nuovo senior advisor

12:41 Lavoro domestico, per colf e badanti fino a 80 euro in più: famiglie in affanno

12:27 Innovatec, accordo con SENEC per sviluppo di 100 mw di impianti fotovoltaici in Italia

12:13 Conference League, Genk-Fiorentina oggi: dove vederla in tv e streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adidas and Geek+ Inaugurate a New State-of-the-Art Automated Distribution Center

21 settembre 2023 | 13.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in mobile robots for logistics, and Adidas, the leading global sportswear brand, join forces to proudly announce the grand opening of their state-of-the-art automated distribution center in Suzhou, China, marking a remarkable achievement in their strategic partnership.

This fully automated warehousing and distribution center, covering an area of 139,000 square meters, sets a new industry standard with its high degree of speed and flexibility in warehousing logistics. It can process more than one million pieces per day, with the capacity to hold ten million pieces of apparel and footwear in its facilities.

Geek+'s logistics robot solution addressed various challenges faced in Adidas' logistics and warehousing operations. This included customizations for item location detection, significantly enhancing operational safety and aligning perfectly with human-machine collaboration needs. The solution also optimized robot handling efficiency through intelligent scheduling logic, elevating overall efficiency and improving the work experience for logistics center employees thereby increasing worker retention.

Harm Ohlmeyer, Global Chief Financial Officer of Adidas said, "With the establishment of this center, Adidas aims to ramp up supply chain responsiveness, boost operational efficiency, and elevate the consumer experience. We envision these logistics advancements to provide valuable insights for Adidas' global expansion."

Yong Zheng, Founder and CEO of Geek+, said, " As a pioneer in smart logistics, Geek+ is delighted to support Adidas in advancing warehouse logistics flexibility, ultimately enhancing the consumer experience. Adidas and Geek+ have a longstanding and robust collaborative foundation and this inauguration marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the two and stands as a crucial innovation within the industry."

About AdidasAdidas is a leading global sportswear brand, dedicated to providing high-quality athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. With a rich heritage dating back to 1949, the brand is known for its innovative designs, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to helping athletes achieve their best performance. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Adidas operates on a global scale with a workforce of over 59,000 employees worldwide and 2022 revenue surpassing 22.5 billion euros, Adidas focuses on professional sports performance, comfortable athleisure wear, and trendy sports classics. The brand offers a diverse product range to meet the needs of consumers in both the sporting and daily wear domains.

For more information, please visit https://www.adidas-group.com/en/ or news.adidas.com 

About Geek+Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.  

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217354/Geek_Adidas.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adidas-and-geek-inaugurate-a-new-state-of-the-art-automated-distribution-center-301934746.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Sport Altro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Auto_E_Motori Altro Moda Economia_E_Finanza Adidas and Geek the leading global sportswear brand Adidas and Adidas
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia, oggi sciopero generale
News to go
Arriva l'autunno, pioggia e temperature giù: previsioni meteo
News to go
Frecce Tricolori, inchiesta per disastro e omicidio colposo
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, tensione e scontri in piazza a Roma
News to go
Auto Europa, Unrae: "Anche ad agosto cresce mercato a +20,7%"
News to go
Assemblea Onu, oggi il discorso di Giorgia Meloni
News to go
Migranti, verso confronto su Cpr in ogni regione
News to go
Champions League, stasera in campo Inter e Napoli
News to go
Migranti, Conte a Lampedusa
News to go
Carta docente in arrivo, bonus da 500 euro
News to go
Nagorno, Baku: "Stop a misure antiterrorismo se esercito armeno depone armi"
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza