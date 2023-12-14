Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:33
comunicato stampa

Conduent Transportation Develops New Software Platform to Transform Ticket Vending Machines First Used by Trenord in Italy

14 dicembre 2023 | 14.43
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Platform expands ticket vending machine capabilities, improves the customer experience and enables new business models

Italy’s Trenord is the first to use Conduent’s new software platform, which is now available to transport operators worldwide

MILAN, Italy and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that it has developed an innovative new software platform that transforms the capabilities of ticket vending machines for transport operators globally. The software platform enables passengers to purchase tickets and top-up contactless cards and tickets with a completely new customer experience. Italy’s Trenord is the first transit agency to use the software platform, which is now implemented on 250 ticket vending machines across the Lombardy region, including Milan.

The new Conduent software platform, which is based in the operator’s centralized control room, was designed to enable a user experience consistent with the most widely used web apps. The machines accept payment by digital payment apps, in addition to payment by contactless credit and debit cards, NFC-enabled devices or cash. Customers are also able to access multimedia content, such as information about how to use their ticket or promotional videos about specific train destinations. A trip planner has also been integrated showing available travel options.

In addition, the new software platform allows Trenord to:

The ticket machine software platform is also enabled to allow the future implementation of new business models. Examples include the sale of non-transport-related products and services and the cross-selling of additional products and services linked to the ticket purchased by the customer, such as tickets for museums and sporting events.

“Our collaboration with Trenord demonstrates Conduent’s success in developing an innovative solution that improves both the interaction between the transport operator and its customers and the ticket vending machine management process,” said Adam Appleby, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “We have developed a comprehensive solution that operators around the world can now also benefit from.”

More than 750,000 travelers use Trenord every day on a railway network of 460 stations, serving the whole of the Lombardy region, seven provinces of neighboring regions, the Canton of Ticino and Malpensa International Airport.

About ConduentConduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum — creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways, including delivering 43% of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.comNeil Franz, Conduent, +1-240-687-0127, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

TrademarksConduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/633b3e69-1739-4eb6-86a7-f15a53cdb6fd

in Evidenza