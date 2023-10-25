Geek+ Introduces Industry's Tallest Mobile Robot for up to 12-Meter-High Warehouse Automation

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in mobile robots for logistics, has unveiled the tallest Mobile ASRS system designed to support warehouse automation up to 12 meters (40 ft) in height. Introduced to the public at CeMat Asia alongside the company's full goods-to-person portfolio, the new robotic solution has already been installed in sites in North America and Asia, and is under deployment for several major global retailers.

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO of Geek+ said: "As early pioneers in the mobile robotics space, we are committed to continuous innovation to accompany our customers on their new automation journey. The enhanced RoboShuttle solution is a significant addition to our goods-to-person family, offering more choices to retailers looking for the right fit for their warehouse."

The tote/case-to-person system acts as a Mobile ASRS system where mobile robots do automated storage and retrieval of totes for picking, putaway and return handling. Deployed in over 20 countries, this system stands out as the most flexible high-storage solution on the market, thanks to mobile robots that operate without fixed equipment.

In addition, this system can be combined with Geek+'s Shelf-to-Person system, a unique offering that enables customers to choose the solution that will fit their specific needs. This hybrid system supports the storage and picking of various sized items on racks, pallets, and totes within a highly flexible and adaptable layout.

"What makes our solutions stand out is their integration capabilities, allowing them to be seamlessly combined. We offer our customers the best choice of systems and they can create their own solution using our various modules. That's what makes Geek+ unique, and it's what has enabled us to consistently lead the global market for the past five years," added Yong Zheng.

The tall robot operates within the aisles, focusing on vertically storing and retrieving totes or cases. It then transfers them to small and fast picking robots that navigate beneath the racks to deliver the items to picking stations. The coordination between these robots results in a flexible and space-saving picking and storing solution for warehouses with heights of up to 12 meters. This newest addition to the Geek+ goods-to-person family employs suction cups, providing enhanced storage density compared to other solutions in the market.

Geek+'s systems are managed by a single software platform that handles multiple robot types for real-time path planning, optimal traffic management, and task assignments, making it ideal for large-scale deployments. The software integrates seamlessly with major warehouse management systems for easy deployment and integration.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 1000 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

