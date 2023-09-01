Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:08 X Factor, Morgan: "Metà cachet andrà a ragazzi gay"

14:04 Roma-Milan, dove vederla in tv e streaming

13:54 Ucraina-Russia, drone contro elicotteri nei cieli della Crimea - Video

13:46 Non pagano al ristorante, il titolare: "Fateci bella recensione: si mangia bene ed è gratis"

13:45 Marocco, superano confine in moto d'acqua: 2 turisti uccisi da Guardia costiera algerina

13:42 Sorteggi Europa League, i gruppi di Roma e Atalanta

13:13 Orsa Amarena uccisa, ecco chi ha sparato

12:45 Pil, una nuova recessione è un rischio reale?

12:41 Pordenone, uomo asserragliato si è arreso e ha consegnato armi

12:20 Severino: "Governare IA, urge confine tra creazione dell'uomo e algoritmo"

12:12 Codere, ricavi a 335 mln nel II trimestre:+5% su anno per il colosso dei giochi

12:05 Mondiali basket, Italia-Serbia 78-76: impresa azzurra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IC İçtaş Construction Breaks Ground on Vietnam's Long Thanh Airport Project

01 settembre 2023 | 14.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

THE PROJECT'S FIRST PHASE, VALUED AT $1.5 BILLION, TO BE COMPLETED IN 39 MONTHS

The VIETUR Consortium, led by IC İçtaş Construction, has won the contract for the terminal building of Long Thanh International Airport, one of Vietnam's most prestigious projects. The airport will initially serve 25 million passengers and handle 1.2 million tonnes of cargo per year. Once all phases are operational, the airport is expected to serve more than 100 million passengers per year.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 55 years of experience, IC İçtaş Construction, which has undertaken many challenging projects both domestically and internationally, took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Long Thanh International Airport project with the participation of Vietnam's Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh. The airport, which will be located to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, is being built by the VIETUR consortium led by the Turkey-based IC İçtaş Construction. The consortium, which undertook the $1.5 billion first phase of the project, plans to complete this phase, which includes the terminal building and equipment installations, within 39 months. More than 10,000 employees are expected to work on the Long Thanh International Airport project.

"WE ARE EXTENDING OUR EXPERTISE TO THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE"

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by IC İçtaş Construction Chairman Fırat Çeçen, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, various ministers, Ambassador Haldun Tekneci of Hanoi, the President of Vietnam Airports Company, senior executives of Vietnamese companies involved in the project, and representatives of local and international media, Çeçen said: "With this Long Thanh International Airport project, we are bringing our vast experience in construction and management to the Far East.  The VIETUR consortium includes leading Vietnamese companies in their respective fields. We aim to deliver the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project to international standards within 39 months, in close coordination with our local and international partners. The rapid growth of the country's economy requires major infrastructure investments such as this airport. We appreciate the Vietnamese government's determination to complete such key projects. We also thank the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) for its fair approach and support during the preparation phase. We believe that ACV's support will play a crucial role in the success of the project.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199836/Long_Thanh.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199837/IC_Ictas_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ic-icta-construction-breaks-ground-on-vietnams-long-thanh-airport-project-301915861.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Architettura_E_Edilizia Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza PROJECT's FIRST PHASE Construction Breaks Ground IC PHASE
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco in Mongolia
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Procura di Ivrea indaga
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo: "Al lavoro per rimborsare al 100% famiglie e imprese"
News to go
Torna il caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Welfare, al via piattaforma Siisl
News to go
Champions League cambierà format, le novità
News to go
Incidente ferroviario, Mattarella: "Morire sul lavoro è un oltraggio"
News to go
Meloni a Caivano: "Controllo territorio e servizi, si riparte da qui"
News to go
Lady Diana, ancora misteri sulla morte
News to go
Meloni a Caivano, prima tappa da don Patriciello
News to go
Ostia, blitz e perquisizioni in abitazioni: impiegati circa 500 agenti
News to go
Bollette luce gas, nel 2024 passaggio obbligato a mercato libero
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza