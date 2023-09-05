Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:02
comunicato stampa

Kanzi One Selected by Toyota for Global HMI Design and Development

MUNICH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightware today announced it has entered into an agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation for the use of its Kanzi One HMI software to create in-vehicle experiences for global models of the Toyota and Lexus brands.

As proven by the current generation of Toyota vehicles around the globe, the combination of Kanzi One and the unmatched automotive experience of the Kanzi Services team gives Toyota the flexibility and design capabilities to enhance their brand and delight drivers.

Rightware has a long history of focusing on the unique challenges of the automotive industry. With Kanzi One, Toyota was able to achieve the best possible graphics performance on cost-effective hardware platforms. Further, Toyota was able to create and maintain distinct UI modules, mixing and matching them to create instrument clusters for vehicle variants and models across diverse markets. This highly efficient workflow means reduced effort and faster time-to-market.

"Toyota is one of the world's most iconic brands, and it is a tremendous honor for us to be part of that. Together, Rightware and Toyota deliver brilliant cockpit experiences for millions of drivers," said Freddie Geier, CEO of Rightware. "The powerful combination of Kanzi One and the Kanzi Services team delivers competitive advantages to Toyota, taming the growing complexity of automotive design and development. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Toyota."

Collaborating with Rightware gave Toyota the ability to realize their design vision across dozens of vehicle models and variants globally, maximizing efficiency and achieving a better result at lower risk.

About Rightware

Rightware is the pioneering provider of automotive graphics software, uniquely positioned with foundations in gaming, graphics, and UI development, and laser-focused on the automotive industry. Kanzi One, our all-in-one HMI toolchain, enables automakers to deliver the best user experience for their customers while transforming the traditional HMI into a real Signature UI. We support this mission with a worldwide design and services organization boasting an unmatched track record of successful production projects. Headquartered in Finland, we have a presence in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and USA. As a ThunderSoft company, our combined skills and assets allow us to deliver fully integrated HMI solutions, engineering support, and design services anywhere in the world. Kanzi One is the market-leading automotive UI tool, trusted by over 50 automotive brands around the globe. www.rightware.com.

Contactpress@rightware.comDerek Sellin, Vice President, Marketing, derek.sellin@rightware.com, +358 9 8554 322

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201094/Rightware_Oy.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kanzi-one-selected-by-toyota-for-global-hmi-design-and-development-301917156.html

