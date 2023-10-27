Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

NX Ireland Acquires GDP Certification for Company-owned Warehouse

27 ottobre 2023 | 08.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Ireland) Ltd. (hereafter "NX Ireland"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has received Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification from the Irish Exporters Association (IEA), effective September 21, for the temporary storage and air/ocean forwarding of pharmaceutical products at its warehouse near Dublin International Airport.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202310251667-O1-km0aRcz6

Photo1: Warehouse exterior https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202310251667/_prw_PI2fl_97X311Fi.jpg

Photo2: Warehouse room interior https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202310251667/_prw_PI3fl_T0i5f1z4.jpg

As one of the world's leading manufacturers and exporters of pharmaceutical products as well as home to the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), Ireland has attracted a broad range of life science companies. All the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies have set up operations in Ireland, and the country is expected to continue seeing growth in businesses related to pharmaceuticals. 

The recently GDP-certified NX Ireland Contract Logistics Center is located approximately 3 km from Dublin International Airport and 12 km from Dublin Port, making it an ideal site for both air and sea transport. The facility is equipped with a temperature-controlled facility (2,509 m2) that can accommodate two temperature ranges -- refrigerated storage from 2 C to 8 C and constant-temperature storage from 15 C to 25 C -- and provides a safe and high-quality pharmaceutical logistics platform by combining the NX Group's international temperature-controlled transport services with temporary storage capabilities in a GDP-certified warehouse.

The NX Group will continue strengthening its efforts in the pharmaceutical industry, which is positioned as a priority industry in the Group's current business plan, as well as expanding and developing its services globally to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

Name and address of facility- Name: Contract Logistics Center, Nippon Express (Ireland) Ltd.- Address: Unit 23, Cedar Drive, Dublin AirPort Logistics Park, Dublin, K67 R2H7, Co. Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-ireland-acquires-gdp-certification-for-company-owned-warehouse-301969605.html

