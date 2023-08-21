Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
15:32
comunicato stampa

Quala and Boasso Global Acquire MTC Tank Cleaning and ISO Tank Container Depot Services Business in Botlek and Moerdijk

02 agosto 2023 | 18.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quala and Boasso Global, a leading provider of Cleaning, Maintenance, Storage, and Transportation for the Tank Trailer and ISO Tank Container industry, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mainport Tankcleaning B.V., Mainport Tankcontainer Services Botlek B.V. and Mainport Tankcontainer Services Moerdijk B.V. (collectively referred to as "MTC") from Matrans Holding B.V., headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. MTC is a leading tank cleaning and ISO tank container depot services business.

"We are very excited about the acquisition of MTC, which adds another strong operating business for Quala and Boasso Global in the critically important European port area of Rotterdam," said Scott Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Quala and Boasso Global. "We are equally pleased that Eric van Halewijn, Managing Director of MTC, will be staying on with Quala and Boasso Global to not only ensure a smooth transition, but also add strength to our talented operating team in Europe. MTC has a successful track record in operating and growing a complex depot in the tank container industry and we look forward to learning from their deep experience going forward."

MTC in Botlek offers a multitude of ISO tank container services such as cleaning, storage, repair & maintenance, heating and testing in the Port of Rotterdam and surrounding areas. The Moerdijk location provides ISO tank container repair & maintenance and testing.

"We are delighted to be part of the Quala and Boasso Global family and look forward to offering our customers and employees increased opportunities from this acquisition" said Eric van Halewijn. "As part of joining Quala and Boasso Global's extensive international network of tank container depots, we'll be able to provide our customers with unparalleled global service options around the world."

Quala and Boasso Global was advised by Houthoff as legal counsel. Financial and other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Quala and Boasso GlobalQuala and Boasso Global is a leading provider of Cleaning, Maintenance, Storage, and Transportation Services for the Tank Trailer and ISO Tank Container industry worldwide. Quala and Boasso Global operate through a growing network of over 160 state-of-the-art facilities strategically located near major manufacturing and transportation hubs throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Spain. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala and Boasso Global remains dedicated and committed to providing their broad client base (including shippers and the world's leading bulk liquid operators) with ultimate world-class service and a quick and consistent turnaround on all their Tank Trailer and ISO Tank Container service needs.

About MTCEstablished in 1990, MTC has been a reputable and esteemed provider of tank container solutions, offering superior cleaning, heating, storage, and repair solutions consistently within the tank container industry. With a location in Botlek and Moerdijk, MTC offers a one-stop solution for tank containers with a focus on quick and efficient throughput. MTC's strong commitment to safety and customer satisfaction along with their unique and accessible location ensures convenience for all your tank container needs.

Contacts:For Quala and Boasso Global Continental Europe:

Antony LeightonAntony.Leighton@boassoglobal.com  

For Quala:Paul Hofley248‐219‐0012PHofley@quala.us.com

For MTC:Eric van HalewijnEric@mtcbv.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168205/Quala_and_Boasso_Global_MTC.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168206/Quala_and_Boasso_Global_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quala-and-boasso-global-acquire-mtc-tank-cleaning-and-iso-tank-container-depot-services-business-in-botlek-and-moerdijk-301891837.html

articoli
in Evidenza