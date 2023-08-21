Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:50 Infermiera killer in Inghilterra, Lucy Letby condannata all'ergastolo

16:38 Scudetto 2006 resta all'Inter, respinto ricorso Juventus

16:33 Su Netflix il dietro le quinte di 'One Piece': serie tv dal 31 agosto

16:11 Vannacci, fonti Lega: "Telefonata Salvini-generale molto cordiale"

15:47 Violenza sulle donne, Salvini: "Castrazione chimica sperimentale come dissuasione"

15:44 US Open 2023, montepremi record: come cambia ranking di Sinner

14:29 Oppenheimer, cresce l'attesa: il film di Christopher Nolan al cinema dal 23 agosto

14:22 Sociologo: "Doppia violenza su ragazza vittima stupro"

13:34 Ucraina, Russia contro Danimarca: "Fornitura F-16 porta a escalation"

13:27 Bar, ristoranti e stabilimenti: i prezzi troppo alti alla fine si pagano

13:23 Cina, "nuovo caso di spionaggio": funzionario accusato di lavorare per la Cia

13:03 Russia, focolaio di antrace: sigillata zona in regione Voronezh al confine con Ucraina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Queclink Unveils New SC350MG Tracker, Unlocking Possibilities for Connected E-Bikes in a Growing Market

21 agosto 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, the world's leading IoT device and solution provider, introduced its new LTE compact e-bike tracker, SC350MG. The water-resistant device features a wide voltage range, BLE, and multiple interfaces. Designed specifically for e-bikes, it can collect data and realize remote control, facilitating smarter and safer mobility for the world.

Queclink's latest SC350MG is a revolutionary product that is poised to digitize urban mobility by connecting electric bikes. It features multiple cellular technologies for worldwide adaptability. Global users can easily stay connected with stable and secure connections across various network modes, including LTE Cat M1, NB, and 2G.

One of the standout features of the SC350MG is its wide voltage design that ranges from 8 to 60V, which makes it highly adaptable to e-bikes. The device's compact, water-resistant shell is also what allows for covert installation on bikes and fits perfectly for outdoor use.

What truly sets the SC350MG apart is its ability to communicate with vehicle controllers and Battery Management Systems (BMS) via CAN or UART ports. The device can gather valuable data including the mileage, torque, and components diagnosis information, as well as battery voltage, remaining capacity, battery temperature, and charging state. By transforming these statistics into useful features such as real-time positioning, malfunction alarm, and low battery warning, better management of the biker's asset can be achieved with ease.

For e-bike fleets or sharing services, the collected data empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions, provide preventative maintenance, swiftly address technical issues, and monitor their fleet of e-bikes remotely, thereby improving overall operational efficiency and delivering superior customer service. Certain commands can also be input directly as the device communicates with the ECU, allowing the service provider to set speed limits for safer rides, helping customers to unlock the bikes via Bluetooth, etc.

The SC350MG embodies Queclink's commitment to delivering intelligent, advanced solutions to meet the evolving needs of e-bike-based businesses. Its unveiling marks another step forward in the advancement of IoT application in the e-bike industry. With the global bike market growing and the number of IoT connections in the transportation sector increasing, the SC350MG is expected to usher in an entirely new riding experience and contribute to the improvement of operational efficacy and service capacities within and beyond the field.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189891/Queclink_Launches_New_LTE_Compact_E_Bike_GNSS_Tracker_SC350MG.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-unveils-new-sc350mg-tracker-unlocking-possibilities-for-connected-e-bikes-in-a-growing-market-301905293.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza e bike tracker apparecchio elettronico device the water resistant device features
Vedi anche
News to go
Serie A 2023-2024, le partite di oggi
News to go
Bologna, affittacamere in centro evade fisco per oltre 600mila euro
News to go
Carburanti, Codacons: "Misure governo insufficienti per tutela tasche degli italiani"
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi non si fermano. Polemica con i sindaci
News to go
Fisco, stretta sulle partite iva "apri e chiudi"
News to go
Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo eletto presidente
News to go
Meteo, tempesta di caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, arrivano gli F-16
News to go
Lavoro, Landini: "Meloni ci convochi subito per trattativa vera"
News to go
California, arriva l'uragano Hilary: dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
News to go
Allarme imprese: sempre più difficile trovare manodopera
News to go
Calcio, domani ad Ascoli Piceno i funerali di Carlo Mazzone
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza