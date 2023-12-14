Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:56
Elezioni Usa 2024, a gennaio al via corsa nomination che potrà (ri)incoronare Trump

Decreto anticipi è legge, da affitti brevi a bonus psicologo: cosa prevede

Genoa-Juve, Allegri si nasconde: "Inter favorita per scudetto"

Fiorenza Rancilio uccisa con attrezzo da palestra, pm chiede carcere per il figlio

Alex Pompa: "Pentito di aver ucciso mio padre" - Video

Largo alla famiglia di Camilla, a Natale a Sandringham si starà un po' stretti

Natale in Cina, l'influencer Momoka Banana: "Niente panettone, a Pechino si regalano mele"

Natale, più morti per attacco di cuore che nel resto dell'anno: gli studi

Gioco, le associazioni di categoria ribadiscono: "Un solo mercato, un solo riordino"

Da Macron a Orban, girandola di incontri per Meloni a Bruxelles

Ascolti tv, 'Io Canto Generation' si aggiudica la prima serata

Sorteggio ottavi Champions League per Inter, Lazio e Napoli: come vederli in tv

comunicato stampa

Saudi Arabia has achieved historic progress in UNCTAD's Liner Shipping Connectivity Index for Q4 by scoring 79.01 points.

14 dicembre 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development that aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), Saudi Arabia has solidified its competitiveness and global standing. The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) attained its highest improvement in the UNCTAD's Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for Q4 2023, securing a remarkable score of 79.01 points. This achievement adds to the recent major records, including a score of 77.66 during Q3.

Several factors contributed to this accomplishment. In 2023, 28 new cargo services were added in collaboration with leading shipping liners. The Kingdom also made significant progress in container handling, rising from the 24th position to the 16th position in the Lloyd's List One Hundred Ports rankings. Additionally, Saudi Arabia jumped 17 places in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) to secure the 38th position out of 160 countries.

Mawani's success can be attributed to its continuous infrastructure upgrades and modernization efforts. The optimization of operations, implementation of initiatives to automate port operations, and deployment of cutting-edge equipment align with their mission to adopt smart technologies. Furthermore, Mawani's commitment to facilitating import and export procedures has promoted national exports and fostered global maritime trade, ultimately reducing the cost of port operations.

The Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) aims to enhance global port connectivity and increase the number of shipping lines. It achieves this by considering various sub-indicators such as the frequency of scheduled vessels visit per week, standardized ship capacity, and the availability of regular service routes provided by shipping lines for inbound and outbound transportation. These indicators evaluate the level of connectivity between ports across different countries and their associated shipping line networks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301123/Saudi_Ports_Authority.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-has-achieved-historic-progress-in-unctads-liner-shipping-connectivity-index-for-q4-by-scoring-79-01-points-302015481.html

