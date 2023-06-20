Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

15:02 De Siervo: "Serie A dietro solo alla Premier League"

14:44 Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia, "tetto minato" ma Russia replica: "Sabotaggio ucraino"

14:17 Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità

14:07 Ragusa, donna muore al pronto soccorso: aperta indagine interna

13:51 Ue, Meloni a Varsavia: "Posizioni condivise su quasi tutti i temi"

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SkyDrive Reaches Basic Agreement with Suzuki to Build eVTOL Aircraft, Aiming to Start Operation in Spring 2024 by Utilizing Suzuki Group's Plant

20 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PARIS and TOYOTA, Japan, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDrive Inc. (hereinafter "SkyDrive"), a leading Japanese eVTOL aircraft (*1) manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, announced at Paris Air Show 2023 on June 19 that the company had signed a basic agreement with Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter "Suzuki") for cooperation in manufacturing "SKYDRIVE" eVTOL aircraft (*2).

Logos:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105850/202306166391/_prw_PI1fl_U99Vm2eA.png?_ga=2.266065487.1997240702.1686531031-1438572707.1685531252 

Image1: From left, Hidetoshi Kumashiro (Managing Officer and Executive General Manager, Suzuki) and Tomohiro Fukuzawa (CEO, SkyDrive)https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105850/202306166391/_prw_PI2fl_UjP0x874.jpg?_ga=2.266065487.1997240702.1686531031-1438572707.1685531252 

SkyDrive will establish a wholly owned subsidiary (hereinafter "the manufacturing subsidiary") for the purpose of manufacturing its eVTOL aircraft "SKYDRIVE." With Suzuki, the manufacturing subsidiary will utilize a production facility owned by the Suzuki Group in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, and aims to start building the SkyDrive "SKYDRIVE" eVTOL aircraft by spring of 2024. Suzuki will also cooperate with the manufacturing subsidiary in securing human resources and making other preparations for the start of manufacturing. More specific terms and conditions will be agreed upon through ongoing discussions.

The "SKYDRIVE" eVTOL aircraft, to be built at Suzuki's production facility, is a three-seat, electric-powered lightweight aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.

Image2: "SKYDRIVE" eVTOLhttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105850/202306166391/_prw_PI3fl_M6w4m5c8.jpg?_ga=2.266065487.1997240702.1686531031-1438572707.1685531252 

Image3: "SKYDRIVE" Interiorhttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105850/202306166391/_prw_PI4fl_1HLamGBC.jpg?_ga=2.266065487.1997240702.1686531031-1438572707.1685531252 

Comment by Toshihiro Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corporation President "We are excited to cooperate with SkyDrive as we ambitiously work towards creating valuable products that contribute to the realization of a world where people use the sky for their daily transportation."

Comment by Tomohiro Fukuzawa, SkyDrive Inc. CEO "At Suzuki, all manufacturing activities are based on a concept, 'Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, and Neater,' and SkyDrive is developing lightweight air mobilities. Suzuki and SkyDrive have been collaborating since March 2022 and we are very excited that SkyDrive will utilize the production facility of Suzuki to build our eVTOL 'SKYDRIVE.' In our pursuit to consistently manufacture safe and high-quality aircraft for the world, we are grateful for the valuable know-how we will learn from Suzuki, a global leader in automobile mass production. Suzuki and SkyDrive will work closely towards the shared goal."

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive was formally established in July 2018 after testing flying car concepts and prototypes from 2014 with the mission of "taking the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution." Its vision is to create a future where everyone has access to eVTOLs as their daily transportation in Japan and across the world. The company succeeded in the first crewed flight test in Japan in 2019 and its eVTOL "SKYDRIVE" is in the process of acquiring its Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) certification. SkyDrive has been selected as a company to participate in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) project at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. Tomohiro Fukuzawa is the CEO of the company.

For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/ 

About Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of Japan's leading carmakers and a global motorcycle manufacturer. The company's non-vehicle products include outboard motors for boats and motorized wheelchairs. It builds its lineup on its own and through numerous subsidiaries and joint ventures outside Japan. Suzuki, established in 1920, is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture. Toshihiro Suzuki is the President of the company.

For more information, please visit: https://www.globalsuzuki.com

Editor's note:

(*1) eVTOL is short for electric vertical takeoff and landing. eVTOL aircraft are characterized by electrification, a fully autonomous autopilot, and vertical takeoff and landing. It is also called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) or Urban Air Mobility (UAM). 

The above information is sourced from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT): https://www.mlit.go.jp/common/001598463.pdf (dated March 2023, in Japanese) 

(*2) Related Press Release: https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/9455 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skydrive-reaches-basic-agreement-with-suzuki-to-build-evtol-aircraft-aiming-to-start-operation-in-spring-2024-by-utilizing-suzuki-groups-plant-301854960.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza basic agreement hereinafter SkyDrive BASIC Suzuki
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza