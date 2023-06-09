Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Transforming Urban Mobility: Toward a Smarter, Greener, and Safer Future

09 giugno 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's MicroMobility Europe (MME) in Amsterdam, Segway pleased to unveil the groundbreaking innovations that shape our vision for a better way to navigate our cities.

In an era where technology is reshaping the way we move, Segway proudly introduces Segway Pilot Edge—an extraordinary AI module that seamlessly integrates with multiple e-scooter models. This revolutionary innovation places rider safety at the forefront by providing real-time insights and predictive analytics. With Segway Pilot Edge, we empower micromobility operators to optimize fleet management and operational efficiency, making micromobility smarter than ever before.

Segway's commitment to AI-driven solutions is also embodied by Segway Pilot Platform — an open and non-exclusive platform designed to enable collaboration, foster innovation, and accelerate the growth of micromobility. Segway Pilot Platform is a comprehensive suite comprising state-of-the-art hardware and software components. Our flagship system encompasses the S90L Vehicle, Pilot Edge, and Software Development Kit (SDK), which seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications.

For shared fleet operators, sustainability, cost-efficiency and performance should not become tradeoffs of one another. This is where our latest addition, the Lite L60E, comes in. This game-changing e-scooter sets a new industry standard by empowering operators to achieve maximum operational efficiency with minimal life cycle cost. Meticulously engineered with a robust design and advanced features, the Lite L60E exemplifies our unwavering commitment to  more efficient and sustainable micromobility solutions.

As our cities grow increasingly congested, the quest for sustainable and convenient commuting options becomes paramount. Introducing the Urban E-bike B100—a lightweight and comfortable e-bike designed to cater to the needs of urban commuters. With an impressive 70KM range, this sleek and eco-friendly e-bike offers a seamless and sustainable commuting experience. Bid farewell to traffic gridlocks and embrace a greener, more enjoyable ride through our bustling cityscapes.

At Segway, we recognize that sustainability is the cornerstone of shaping the future of last-mile transportation. We are proud to announce the S90L and Max Plus X—two flagship products in our lineup—have received life cycle assessment (LCA) verification from TÜV SÜD, a leading international testing and certification organization based in Germany. This monumental achievement signifies the first LCA verification statement award to shared electric scooters issued by TÜV SÜD. As pioneers of sustainability and transparency, we set new industry benchmarks, driving the shift toward a more conscious and responsible future.

Segway is passionately committed to reshaping urban mobility and creating a future where efficiency, sustainability, and safety are equally important. Through groundbreaking innovations such as the Segway Pilot Edge AI module, the paradigm-shifting Lite L60E e-scooter, and the tailored Urban E-bike B100, we spearhead the transition towards a smarter, greener, and safer world of micromobility.

To learn more about Segway's full lineup of products and solutions, visit: b2b.segway.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097729/Segway_Image_1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transforming-urban-mobility-toward-a-smarter-greener-and-safer-future-301847233.html

