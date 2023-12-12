Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:48 Beppe Grillo ricoverato in ospedale a Cecina

11:41 Covid Italia oggi e vaccino, Sud maglia nera

11:27 Automobilismo, aperte le iscrizioni al Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia 2024

11:26 Manovra 2024, opposizioni lasciano lavori Commissione Bilancio Senato

10:44 Governo, leader export olio in Usa: "Meloni credibile, con lei spinta a Made in Italy"

10:38 Carta Dedicata a te, arriva proroga: nuovi fondi per spesa e carburante per famiglie in difficoltà

10:13 Covid, polmoniti, virus sinciziale: Usa tornano a raccomandare mascherine

09:51 Piazza Fontana, 12 dicembre 1969: oggi l'anniversario della strage

09:45 Colosseo, scoperta nuova domus tra Foro Romano e Palatino

08:48 Denzel Washington interpreterà Annibale, Tunisia protesta: ecco perché

07:54 Israele-Hamas, media: presto nuovi negoziati per liberare ostaggi. Missile Yemen colpisce nave norvegese

07:28 Zelensky a Washington, oggi vede Biden: "Ritardo aiuti Usa fanno gioco Putin"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xiamen-Amsterdam Flights of Xiamen Airlines to Be Increased to Daily Flight

12 dicembre 2023 | 10.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Airlines will increase its Xiamen-Amsterdam flight services to daily flight as of December 26, which will dramatically provide more options on travel schedule for passengers. Xiamen-Amsterdam flights will operate from 10:05 to 15:30, and Amsterdam-Xiamen flights will operate from 18:30 to 12:10 next day (local time), allowing travelers to have a convenient transit at the place of arrival.

Since December 1, China has implemented a unilateral visa-free entry policy targeting citizens from six countries including France and Germany, while Malaysia, Sri Lanka and other countries have also announced the implementation of visa-free facilitation measures for inbound Chinese tourists, which will be sustainedly beneficial to enhance business travel, sightseeing and tourism, and visits. Corresponding to these changes, many airlines have increased flight capacity to key international routes to meet the entry and exit demand for travelers. In addition to the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays and overseas college vacations in succession, the data from various domestic online travel booking platforms show that travelling to and from the Netherlands and other European countries and relevant air ticket booking is becoming a rapidly-increasing top search option, which implies many domestic travelers want to go to Europe to experience the atmosphere of the European New Year.

The official website of Xiamen Airlines released that Xiamen Airlines has prepared a time-limited price offer and extra credits and rated segments giveaway for travelers taking flights on this route. For flights from Xiamen to other European cities via Amsterdam transit, the price for economy class with tax is as low as RMB 1,377, the price for business class with tax is as low as RMB 5,188. For flights from China's other cities via Xiamen transit to Amsterdam, special price for interline economy class is as low as less than RMB 1,700. And Xiamen Airlines also provides comfortable and convenient services for passengers traveling in and out of China. Passengers who purchase Xiamen Airlines' inbound and outbound connecting flights through any channel can enjoy free accommodation at Xiamen's transit hotels or free VIP transit lounges to ensure that travelers start their air journey in the best condition.

With the extended list of China's visa-free partner countries, visa facilitation measures for Chinese citizens such as visa-free, arrival visa or electronic visa and others have been offered by a growing number of countries, which facilitates Chinese travelers to start "immediate" cross-border tours. In December, increasing international flights have provided a stronger capacity to boost to the recovery of outbound tourism, making it more convenient for international travelers to travel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298674/300.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiamen-amsterdam-flights-of-xiamen-airlines-to-be-increased-to-daily-flight-302012357.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza flights will flight its Xiamen Amsterdam Xiamen
Vedi anche
News to go
Violenza su donne, nel 2023 in calo stalking e violenze sessuali
News to go
Papa: "Cagnolini al posto dei figli, a me preoccupa"
News to go
Clima, Legambiente: "Ghiacciai sotto scacco per eventi meteo estremi"
News to go
Casa di proprietà, il mattone resta 'bene rifugio' per gli italiani
News to go
Hollywood, la celebre scritta si rifà il look
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Onu: "A Gaza è l'inferno in terra"
News to go
Attivisti per il clima, blitz in 5 città italiane
News to go
Prezzi voli vacanze Natale, fino a 12 volte più alti
News to go
Zelensky: "Ingresso Ucraina in Ue è priorità"
News to go
Artificial Intelligence Act, ecco la legge Ue sull'IA
News to go
Dopo il Covid gli italiani comprano online, calano i negozi di vestiti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Abbas: "Posizione Usa aggressiva e immorale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza