Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

comunicato stampa

Crisis24 launches unparalleled mass notifications system for TopoONE critical event management platform

08 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis24, a premier global risk management firm and a GardaWorld company, has developed an enhanced world-class mass notification capability that is now embedded in TopoONE by Crisis24, the company's critical event management platform for security operations centers (GSOC).

This dependable mass notification module, native to TopoONE, offers seamless access to multiple communications channels to facilitate quick escalations and action. With integrated communications, security operations centers will have the flexibility and resources to coordinate urgent responses effectively.

"Fast, reliable two-way communication is essential in effective incident or crisis resolution. As part TopoONE's streamlined client experience, we have integrated mass notifications to provide security operations centers with seamless access to multiple channels of two-way communication with their users," said Grégoire Pinton, Managing Director, Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24. "Combined with TopoONE's unrivalled ability to integrate unlimited intel and data sources and services, our clients have a singular, powerful solution for their risk and crisis management needs."

TopoONE's mass notification solution enables rapid communication with parties, both domestically and internationally, who may be impacted by an incident or critical event by providing:

TopoONE by Crisis24 is an innovative platform used by security and supply chain teams globally to manage risk to people, assets, and sites. Using powerful visualization, workflow, communication, automation, and analytics, TopoONE by Crisis24 defines the future of security operations.

For more information visit crisis24.garda.com.

About Crisis24Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe. More information at crisis24.garda.com.

About GardaWorldGardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, we offer sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096317/GardaWorld_Security_Corporation_Crisis24_launches_unparalleled_m.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crisis24-launches-unparalleled-mass-notifications-system-for-topoone-critical-event-management-platform-301846126.html

