Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 22:36
Hotel Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice, Italy, crowned World's Best Hotel 2023 by LA LISTE's inaugural global hotel ranking and go-to guide for discerning travelers

29 giugno 2023 | 15.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LA LISTE, known for its annual World's Best Restaurants selection, announces Top 1,000 World's Best Hotels, calculated by LA LISTE's bespoke algorithm.

PARIS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY INSIGHTS FROM LA LISTE TOP 1,000 WORLD'S BEST HOTELS 2023

- Legendary Hotel Cipriani emerges clear winner. Unrivalled signifier of international luxury travel, this Venetian sanctuary offers guests generous service without the pomp, and exclusivity within a clubhouse atmosphere for the sophisticated global traveler. The incarnation of la dolce vita we all dream of! 

- US dominates Top 1,000 with most hotels overall, The Peninsula Chicago tied second, and L'Ermitage Beverly Hills tied third. 

- Destinations popular with US travelers rank well; Mexico's Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal ties second with Cheval Blanc St-Barth, Caribbean. 

- Asia and Indian Ocean shine with The Peninsula Shanghai (tied No. 3), the Maldives' Soneva Fushi and Jani tied No.4, and recently renovated Raffles Singapore (tied No. 5).

- The Savoy named Britain's Best Hotel, and tied world No. 3, followed by The Connaught (tied No. 4) and The Goring (tied No. 5). 

- Notable Paris hotels: La Réserve, Le Meurice (tied at World No. 3), followed by Le Bristol and Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera (tied No. 4), Cheval Blanc Paris and Plaza Athénée (tied No. 5). 

- India emerges as top hotel destination; Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur tied No. 3 

LA LISTE Special Awards Hotels highlight openings and hospitality innovation, from experiential unplugged escapes to extreme luxury, and sustainability trailblazers. Habitas group named New Hotel Player. Amankora in Bhutan receives Innovation Award. The 28 winners spanning across all continents including Antarctica, strengthen LA LISTE's global hotel map by uncovering hidden gems.

"LA LISTE's meta classification aggregates over 300 travel guides, rankings, media, and customer reviews to rank the Top 1,000 World's Best Hotels," explains Jörg Zipprick, LA LISTE co-founder. "More than 5,000 hotels across 200 countries are profiled in our free mobile app, joining over 35,000 restaurants and pastry shops." 

"LA LISTE Hotels is a truly objective resource for travelers wanting up-to-date information on the luxury market before booking their next adventure, and a celebration of our outstanding hospitality community," says Hélène Pietrini, LA LISTE's Managing Director.

Philippe Faure, LA LISTE CEO and founder adds: "The annual Top 1,000 World's Best Restaurants, published since 2015, is indispensable to food lovers. This new product – LA LISTE World's Best Hotels – has evolved from our professional expertise in global gastronomy and travel."

Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza hotel ranking World's Best Hotel 2023 Venice A Belmond Hotel
