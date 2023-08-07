Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:51 E' morto Mario Tronti, filosofo e senatore Pds e Pd: aveva 92 anni

16:35 Strage Bologna, linea Fdi: sentenze si rispettano ma chiedere testa De Angelis è da 'comunisti'

16:30 Montagna, precipita sul Duranno dopo malore: morto escursionista

16:27 Incendi Palermo, allarme diossina: "Sensibile calo composti chimici"

16:25 "Liguria, due euro in più per condividere la pasta": la denuncia di Selvaggia Lucarelli

16:12 Strage Bologna, De Angelis: "Profonde scuse, massimo rispetto per Presidenza Repubblica"

15:52 Ameba mangia cervello, 17enne muore dopo un bagno al lago

15:51 "Sui soldi sono ebrea", non si placa bufera su frase assessora FdI Ancona. Fratoianni: "Si dimetta"

15:41 Serie C, ecco i gironi ufficiali

15:12 Inter, infortunio per Acerbi: risentimento muscolare

14:35 Calciomercato Udinese, ufficiale l'acquisto di Aké in prestito dalla Juventus

14:22 Francia, tedesco sospettato di aver segregato la moglie per 12 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

inGroup’s 2023 Momentum Continues With Record-Breaking Second Quarter Growth

07 agosto 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International continues its record-breaking 2023 momentum as new Members, new Partners, cruises booked, and overall revenue grew significantly in the second quarter.

“Compared to the prior year, second quarter results were significantly higher in every key area,” says Anthony Varvaro, inGroup’s Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. “New Member Activations were 336% higher. There were 152% more new Partner Activations and 252% more Partner Renewals. Plus, 208% more cruises were booked, and net revenue was 195% higher.”

The latest results mark inGroup's second consecutive record-breaking quarter.

“Record numbers of new Members joining and booking travel is the result of the Partner Program that continues to drive traffic and Membership sales. Our Partners are truly INspired, and their energy is leading the way,” says Frank Codina, inGroup’s Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

inGroup now has Members in 205 countries and territories worldwide. All Members enjoy unmatched access to world-class travel providers through their inCruises Club Membership.

“We really appreciate how inGroup’s worldwide reach and innovative business model helps to develop new markets where cruise knowledge doesn't exist. Their model for developing first-time cruisers works hand in hand with MSC's incredible growth plans,” says Angelo Capurro, Executive Director, MSC Cruises, S.A. & Explora Journeys.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
inGroup International USA Guaynabo 11111111111111111111 https//incruises.com/ Beatriz Díaz Vázquez PR & Social Media Marketing US Consumer Services Travel & Leisure inCruises inStays Direct Selling Vendita Diretta Cruise Industry Travel Business Travel Industry second quarter as new globe NEWSWIRE secondo
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, in salvo le 34 persone bloccate sulla scogliera a Lampedusa
News to go
Ucraina, raid russi nella notte su Kherson
News to go
Scuola, oltre 62mila assunzioni a tempo indeterminato
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, Inps: dal 2019 spesa ha superato i 31,5 mld
News to go
Taxi gratis all’uscita della discoteca: come funziona e dove
News to go
Lisbona, Papa Francesco ai giovani: "A voi Gesù dice non temete"
News to go
Ucraina, a Gedda tentativo pace dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Scuola, oltre 62mila assunzioni a tempo indeterminato
News to go
Incendi a Palermo, è allarme diossina
News to go
Mutui e prestiti, l'allarme sui tassi d'interesse
News to go
Tappa a Fatima per Papa Francesco
News to go
Esodo estivo, sabato da bollino nero
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza