Giovedì 24 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:55
Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Arxan welcomes global tourists to experience natural beauty

24 agosto 2023 | 12.49
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference will be held from September 2 to 3 in Arxan, Xing'an League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, welcoming tourists from home and abroad to join and indulge in the beautiful natural scenery of Arxan, according to information released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at a press conference held on Monday.

Arxan is situated in the southwestern part of the middle section of the Greater Khingan Range, China's largest virgin forest. Bestowed with rich natural resources, such as forests, hot springs, and beautiful snow, the city has emerged as a popular tourist destination.

The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference aims to promote development of Arxan's tourism industry. The grand event will include nine major activities, including an opening ceremony, a self-driving tour through the Greater Khingan Range, a rural artistic campaign, forums on culture and tourism as well as tourism-empowered rural revitalization and common prosperity, exhibitions on "intangible cultural heritage + tourism" experience and Arxan's development history in past decade, a tourism-themed exchange meeting, and vacation tourism product experience event.

During the conference, a camping rally, forest music festival, food festival offering Chinese, Russian and Mongolian dishes, and float parade will also be held to present new formats and scenarios of Arxan's tourism sector.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335727.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192334/Xinhua.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-n-chinas-arxan-welcomes-global-tourists-to-experience-natural-beauty-301909115.html

in Evidenza