Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:13 Roma, rubavano carburante: cinque dipendenti Ama indagati

16:48 Rinnovo patente, ora serve l'esame? E' una fake news

16:43 Versailles compie 400 anni, nella reggia la cena per Carlo e Camilla

16:42 Imprese, Colucci (Innovatec): "Vogliamo agire a 360° su catena valore sostenibilità"

16:23 Biden all'Onu: "Usa e Ucraina vogliono la pace, è la Russia a sbarrare la strada"

16:21 Baglioni, il debutto giovedì a Roma col pensiero a Lampedusa

16:20 Italia's got Talent, golden buzzer di Frank Matano: ecco a chi è andato - Video

16:14 Pa, Cida"Sburocratizzazione e valorizzazione competenze necessari per far crescere imprese"

16:08 Guterres: "Democrazia in pericolo, autoritarismo avanza"

16:00 Varese, accoltella la moglie nel sonno e si getta dal quarto piano

15:58 Armenia-Azerbaigian, per Nagorno Karabakh guerra che dura dal 1988: cosa succede, perché si combatte

15:57 Figc querela Criscitiello: ha accusato Gravina e giustizia di truffare i club

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yellow River Tour for International Media in China's Zhengzhou Promotes Cross-Cultural Exchanges

19 settembre 2023 | 16.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the profound culture of the Yellow River, promote international cultural exchanges, and expand the influence of Chinese civilization, the 2023 China (Zhengzhou) Yellow River Cultural Month officially kicked off on September 14 in central China'sZhengzhou city, with the "Henan, Cradle of China" Yellow River tour for international and local media launched at the Zhengzhou Site Museum of the Shang Capital.

Media from the U.S., Italy, New Zealand, Russia, Argentina, Hungary, Spain, Azerbaijan, and more are joining leading Chinese media on a journey of discovery to understand Zhengzhou, Henan, and China through the lens of history. Following the launching ceremony, the media group took a tour of "The Might Capital of Bo: A Paragon of Royal Capitals and Roaring Currents - Exhibition of Stone Inscriptions and Rubbings in the Lu Xun Museum's Collection" at the museum.

"Zhengzhou is a landmark city of the Yellow River culture. In recent years, Zhengzhou is dedicated to building the brand of "Henan, Cradle of China" by hosting various activities in the Yellow River Culture Month for three years, which helps promote the cultural icon of Zhengzhou, 'the Center of Heaven and Earth, the Source of Chinese Civilization, and the City of Kungfu', in an all-around way," said Lv Tinglin, deputy secretary of the CPC Zhengzhou Committee.

The Yellow River, also known as China's "Mother River," is the second largest river in China and one of the longest river systems in the world. The three-day "Henan, Cradle of China" media tour includes visiting Zhengzhou Shang Dynasty National Archaeological Site Park, Zhengzhou Yellow River Cultural Park, the Imperial Mausoleum of the Northern Song Dynasty, Grotto Temple, Du Fu's Hometown Cultural Park, the Yellow River Museum, Shaolin Temple, and more for a comprehensive experience of learning about the Yellow River civilization, Chinese history, and Chinese culture from ancient times to the present.

Henan Province is the birthplace of Chinese civilization; its development and growth are strongly linked to and evolved with the Yellow River culture. Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province with a long history and rich culture, is developing rapidly with vigor and full strength, boasting tremendous potential and opportunities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213430/yellow_river.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yellow-river-tour-for-international-media-in-chinas-zhengzhou-promotes-cross-cultural-exchanges-301932088.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Yellow River Cultural Month officially Szhengzhou city fiume Giallo launched at
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Riforma Irpef, il punto
News to go
Scuola, istituti tecnici e voto in condotta: le novità
News to go
Cgil: "Tavoli non servono, governo non vuole aprire trattativa"
News to go
Gioco d'azzardo online vale 18 miliardi l'anno
News to go
Case, Istat: prezzi +2% nel secondo trimestre
News to go
Legambiente: "Roma bocciata per qualità aria"
News to go
Onu, al via la 78esima Assemblea generale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza