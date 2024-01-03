Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:08 Saldi invernali 2024 al via oggi, dal Lazio alla Lombardia: quando iniziano

10:55 Incidente a Cagliari, 19enne muore nell'auto finita in mare

10:48 Guerra Israele-Hamas, Tajani: "Impedire che conflitto si allarghi"

10:22 Social card 2024: requisiti, come richiederla e quando arriva

10:01 Atp Brisbane, Arnaldi batte Klein in tre set e vola ai quarti di finale

09:41 Federica Pellegrini è mamma, è nata Matilde

09:24 Aereo in fiamme a Tokyo, volo di linea aveva permesso di atterrare

08:11 Zelensky: "Da Russia almeno 500 missili e droni contro Ucraina in ultimi 5 giorni"

07:35 Terremoto in Giappone, sale a 64 bilancio morti

07:23 Israele-Hamas, fonti arabe: "Negoziati sospesi dopo uccisione al-Arouri". Convocato consiglio sicurezza Onu

00:10 Elezioni Usa 2024, Trump fa ricorso contro esclusione da primarie nel Maine

00:03 Israele, stop Usa: "Spostare palestinesi fuori Gaza è un'idea irresponsabile, fermatevi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Sets New Record with Over 130 Awards in 2023

03 gennaio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading innovator in the vaping industry, has achieved a historic milestone in 2023 by winning over 130 international and authoritative awards from a number of industrial organizations and media outlets, highlighting the brand's innovative prowess and international leadership.

In 2023, VAPORESSO received recognition from authoritative media such as Ecigclick, Vapouround and VersedVaper, bagging more than a dozen of the best international brand awards. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to become a global leader in the sector of open-system vaping devices. Through consistent efforts in research, development, and customer satisfaction, the brand has garnered recognition and acclaim for its high-quality products and cutting-edge technology.

The honors that VAPORESSO has received are a testament to its outstanding product design and innovative strength. In 2023, VAPORESSO also won several professional international design awards, including the MUSE Design Awards, the German Design Awards, the London Design Awards, and the French Design Awards. These accolades are a great affirmation of VAPORESSO's pursuit of excellent and innovative design. By consistently raising the bar and setting new benchmarks for vaping devices' design and functionality, VAPORESSO has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry's landscape.

In addition, several of the brand's innovative products, such as the XROS 3 series, LUXE X series, ARMOUR, and VAPORESSO COSS, have won numerous authoritative media awards. Notably, COSS, as a disruptive innovation in the industry, won the prestigious Golden Leaf Award for Innovation, further validating the brand's product innovation strength on an international level.

These numerous awards represent not only VAPORESSO's remarkable achievements but also its contributions to the overall growth and advancement of the industry. VAPORESSO remains true to its original aspiration, believing that actions create the extraordinary. It's committed to adhering to its three core brand value - INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE, aiming to address industry pain points with innovative solutions. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, VAPORESSO aims to establish itself as a trusted international leading brand, delivering unparalleled experiences to its valued users and customers.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/awards

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310120/image_5004956_26352401.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/4475935/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-sets-new-record-with-over-130-awards-in-2023-302025216.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro international leadership Over 130 Awards VAPORESSO Sets new record Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
G7, al via presidenza italiana
News to go
Meteo Italia news, previsioni settimana da oggi
News to go
Concessioni, lo stop di Mattarella: "Rilevanti perplessità"
News to go
Coppa Italia 2024, i quattro ottavi di finale: quando si giocano
News to go
Assegno di inclusione, boom di domande
News to go
Dal 3 gennaio al via corsa ai saldi
News to go
Giappone, sale a 48 morti bilancio terremoto Ishikawa
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Fisco, rimborsi record: superati i 22,4 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
2024 anno con più elezioni di sempre
News to go
Belgio presidente di turno dell'Ue per 6 mesi
News to go
2024 anno bisestile, cosa significa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza