Infosys to Implement its Cobalt-powered IaaS Solution for Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. in Collaboration with Hitachi Vantara

BENGALURU, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the renewal of its strategic collaboration with Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. (SPS) to implement its Cobalt-powered infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution in collaboration with Hitachi Vantara. Through this engagement, Infosys will offer SPS next-generation hybrid cloud, infrastructure services, and application services for the next five years.

As SPS' strategic partner, Infosys will leverage its Cobalt portfolio to design, build, operate, and automate a robust and resilient private cloud infrastructure as a service with on-demand flexibility and scalability. Furthermore, Infosys intends to implement hybrid cloud to maximize data centre flexibility underpinned by enhanced disaster recovery and security posture.

Murali S. Palanganatham, Chief Information Officer at Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. stated, "We have forged a strong collaboration with Infosys over the years, which has enabled us to leverage a repertoire of services & capabilities encompassing Application development, IT operations, IaaS, SaaS and Security. By resorting to Infosys' Cobalt solutions and leveraging their expertise in integrated infrastructure, applications, IT operations and services, we intend to continuously scale, increase performance, enhance flexibility of our technology ecosystem, and streamline IT operations, augmented by automation."

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice-President, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions, Infosys, said, "Being future-ready is key to survive and compete in the current business environment. We are excited to extend our collaboration with SPS and explore new avenues for leveraging our Cobalt portfolio to address a range of technology needs on-demand in an efficient, timely, and agile manner."

Mark Ablett, Chief Revenue Officer, Hitachi Vantara, said, "We are thrilled to utilize our EverFlex infrastructure as-a-service offering in partnership with Infosys to design and operate a modern and resilient hybrid cloud transformation for SPS's regulated financial workloads. The ability to deliver a flexible consumption model for new storage and data services will enable SPS to innovate at scale and quickly address the needs of their growing customer base."

