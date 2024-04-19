Cerca nel sito
 
G7 foreign ministers to urge 'caution' after Israel's overnight attack on Iran

19 aprile 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

G7 foreign ministers to urge 'caution' after Israel's overnight attack on Iran

G7 foreign ministers meeting on Capril is issuing a message calling for "caution" after reports of blasts in Iran's central Isfahan province during Israel's overnight strikes, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told SkyTg24 news on Friday.

"It will be a message addressed to everyone to urge caution' that will come from the G7 underway in Capri after the Israeli attack on Iran overnight," Tajani said.

''We want to send a de-escalation message," said Tajani said, stressing that the G7 is working for a two peoples-two states solution to the longstanding conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Italy's foreign ministry is tracking the situation in the region "minute by minute and our diplomats are vigilant", he said.

Isfahan is home to a large airbase, a major missile production complex and several nuclear facilities. The global nuclear watchdog IAEA says no nuclear sites were damaged in the overnight strikes.

Israel has not officially commented on the reported attack on Iran allegedly launched in retaliation for a barrage of missiles and drones it fired at the Jewish state last Saturday, 99% of which were intercepted according to Israel.

Italy Tajani G7 Israel Iran attack
