Venerdì 19 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
G7 wants de-escalation in Middle East - Italy

19 aprile 2024
G7 wants de-escalation in Middle East - Italy

The Group of Seven is striving for a de-escalation of the widening Middle East conflict, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Friday at a press-conference at the end of a three-day G7 foreign ministers' meeting on the island of Capri.

"I wanted there to immediately be a clear message from the G7: the political objective of the G7 is de-escalation, we have been working, we are working and we will continue to work for de-escalation in the entire Middle East ," Tajani stated.

Tajani said he had been "in contact" with the Italian embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv since (the unconfirmed reports of Israel's overnight strikes on Iran's central Isfanhan province).

"There is no danger for Italian citizens," Tajani underlined.

"Hope this complicated chapter in the Middle East's history after Iran's strikes on Israel and its counter-attack," Tajani earlier told Sky Tg24 news.

The G7 is "pushing for an end to the conflict between Iran and Israel", Tajani added.

