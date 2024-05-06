Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:40
Israel-Gaza war: Nowhere safe for 600,000 children in Rafah - UN

06 maggio 2024 | 15.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

There is no safe area of Rafah for 600,000 children living there, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF warned on Monday ahead of an expected Israeli army offensive in the southern border town of Gaza.

"There is nowhere safe to go in (the) Gaza (Strip) for the 600,000 children of Rafah," UNICEF wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"UNICEF calls for children to not be forcibly relocated, and the vital infrastructure on which children rely to be protected", the tweet said.

Palestinians have begun leaving parts of eastern Rafah in Gaza after Israel on Monday urged 100,000 people to move towards an expanded "humanitarian zone" namely tent cities in Khan Younis and al-Mawasi.

Israel is poised for an expected offensive on the city, where more than 1.4 million people are sheltering amid the seven-month-long war against Gaza's ruling Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Monday urged "utmost caution" from all sides in the conflict and unstinting diplomatic efforts for a truce leading to Hamas' release of Israeli hostages and negotiations on a two-state solution to the long-running conflict between the Jewish State and the Palestinians.

