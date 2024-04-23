Italy Qatar cooperating on Mideast de-escalation

G7 president Italy is working with Qatar as part of efforts to de-escalate the widening Middle East conflict, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote late Tuesday after talks with Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Luxembourg.

"We are also working with Doha too for a de-escalation in the Middle East," Tajani wrote on X after his talks with al-Thani on the sidelines of a high-level Gulf Cooperation Council-European Union regional security and cooperation forum

"Italy's G7 presidency is committed to peace and stability in the region and for providing humanitarian aid through our Food For Gaza initiative," Tajani continued.

Tajani referred to an Italian government scheme involving the Rome-based United Nations World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organisation and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent.