Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 04:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Riforme, Meloni apre tavolo ma avverte opposizioni: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Meloni looks to cement relations with UAE

21 aprile 2023 | 13.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni has written a letter to Abu Dhabi's ruler and United Arab Emirates president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, inviting him to deepen bilateral ties, the official WAM news agency reports.

"Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has received a written letter from Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy, discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve their mutual interests," WAM said.

Sheikh Mohammed's diplomatic adviser, Anwar Gargash, received the letter at a meeting with Meloni's special envoy, Luca Ferrari, in the presence of ambassador Lorenzo Fanara, WAM reported.

"During the meeting, the two sides discussed ongoing UAE-Italy relations and a number of issues of mutual concern, including the latest regional and global developments," WAM added.

During a visit to the UAE in March - Meloni's first since she took office last October - Italy and the oil-rich Gulf state agreed to elevate their relations to strategic partnership level.

Areas for enhanced cooperation include economic and trade cooperation, direct investment, cutting emissions, and new energy technologies, Italy and the UAE stated.

The agreement will also strengthen "the long-term strategic partnership between the two countries, boost energy security and accelerate low-carbon economic and industrial growth,” the statement said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy United Arab Emirates Meloni letter Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza