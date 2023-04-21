Meloni looks to cement relations with UAE

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni has written a letter to Abu Dhabi's ruler and United Arab Emirates president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, inviting him to deepen bilateral ties, the official WAM news agency reports.

"Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has received a written letter from Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy, discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve their mutual interests," WAM said.

Sheikh Mohammed's diplomatic adviser, Anwar Gargash, received the letter at a meeting with Meloni's special envoy, Luca Ferrari, in the presence of ambassador Lorenzo Fanara, WAM reported.

"During the meeting, the two sides discussed ongoing UAE-Italy relations and a number of issues of mutual concern, including the latest regional and global developments," WAM added.

During a visit to the UAE in March - Meloni's first since she took office last October - Italy and the oil-rich Gulf state agreed to elevate their relations to strategic partnership level.

Areas for enhanced cooperation include economic and trade cooperation, direct investment, cutting emissions, and new energy technologies, Italy and the UAE stated.

The agreement will also strengthen "the long-term strategic partnership between the two countries, boost energy security and accelerate low-carbon economic and industrial growth,” the statement said.