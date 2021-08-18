Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
MicroConstants to Join BioAgilytix Family

18 agosto 2021 | 20.31
Highly complementary transaction strengthens BioAgilytix's ability to support bioanalytical services across all major therapeutics in development; adds LC/MS/MS capabilities; and expands team of seasoned scientists

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (BioAgilytix), a leading global contract research laboratory focused on supporting its pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all stages of large molecule drug development, announced today that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire MicroConstants, adding it to its family of companies.

MicroConstants, to be known as BioAgilytix San Diego, provides industry-leading services in method development, validation, and sample analysis for small and large molecule therapeutics and biomarkers using LC/MS/MS, HPLC, immunoassay (including multiplexing and high sensitivity SIMOA) and qPCR techniques. Since 1998, MicroConstants has supported 290+ biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

"We are excited to welcome the MicroConstants team to BioAgilytix and to work with them to integrate the business," said Jim Datin, President and CEO of BioAgilytix. "We believe that by joining forces, BioAgilytix and MicroConstants will not only create significant scientific and performance synergies, but also we are better able to serve the growing biotechnology community on the West Coast. Most importantly, our customers and their patients will benefit from the leading-edge science the combined company will bring to market."   

MicroConstants, which serves clients across the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, has deep expertise in bioanalytical testing services with over 20+ years of experience performing GLP compliant bioanalytical services. The business will complement BioAgilytix's already impressive contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. MicroConstants China remains a separate business entity and is not part of this transaction.

About BioAgilytixBioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina's Research Triangle area, the Cambridge area of Massachusetts, and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states.

BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e., product release testing, stability testing, etc.). BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory.

BioAgilytix's team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high-quality science, data integrity and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development. BioAgilytix is a trusted partner to many top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

About MicroConstants, Inc.MicroConstants Inc., is one of the largest bioanalytical LC/MS/MS service providers in the United States, with headquarters in San Diego, California for over 20 years.  MicroConstants helps its clients develop novel therapeutics by supporting clinical and preclinical regulated bioanalysis studies. Since 1998, MicroConstants has supported 290+ clients in 45 countries, completed over 8,200 projects, and developed more than 2,400 methods. For more information on how MicroConstants fulfills its purpose, please visit www.microconstants.com.

Media Contact:Pam O'ConnorBioAgilytix(919) 621-1230pam.oconnor@bioagilytix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278852/BioAgilytix_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596912/MicroConstants_Logo.jpg 

