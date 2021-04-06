Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 09:03
OANDA names Marcin Niewiadomski Head of Europe

06 aprile 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Niewiadomski as Head of Europe, responsible for driving the firm's continued growth throughout the EU27 countries. He will also continue in his current role as Chief Executive Officer of Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers SA (TMS) from his base in Warsaw.

Niewiadomski has spent six years at the helm of TMS, managing the firm's digital transformation and extending both its product offering and geographical footprint. However, he has also worked with several financial powerhouses over the years including Link 4, which was a part of the RSA Group, Provident Polska, Kredyt Bank (KBC Bank), GMAC Bank and BRE Bank Securities.

David Hodge, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Europe and the Middle East with OANDA said, "An industry veteran with 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, Marcin was a clear choice for the Head of Europe. He brings with him an unrivalled expertise in the financial services industry and a deep-seated understanding of the European market, which will be invaluable as we shape the firm's strategy in the years to come."

"Having spent several years working hard to extend the TMS footprint into Spain, Germany, Latvia and Lithuania, I am looking forward to building on the foundations of the OANDA brand to accelerate business growth even further into the EU27 region," commented Niewiadomski.

Niewiadomski's expanded role further demonstrates OANDA's ongoing commitment to the European market and the strategic importance of its operation in Poland. Last week, the firm announced the completion of its acquisition of TMS, one of the largest brokers in the country. In early 2020, the firm also established a shared services centre in Kraków that currently employs almost 100 people.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

About TMS

TMS Brokers is the oldest multi-asset broker in Poland. Since 1997, TMS has provided services to thousands of Polish and European customers offering trading on FX, CFDs on indices, cryptocurrencies, single stocks and commodities with MT4/MT5 platforms and an innovative proprietary mobile app. The firm's multi-award-winning team helps individuals and companies with currency and equities-related services that include advisory and analysis, money exchange and licensed digital payment solutions. TMS Brokers is wholly-owned by OANDA Global Corporation. For more information, please visit www.tms.pl.

