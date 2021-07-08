Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:01 Covid oggi Gb, 32mila nuovi contagi in un giorno

17:56 Nordcorea, Kim dimagrito ma non ha problemi di salute

17:50 Rider preso a calci, sindaco Cagliari: "Vigliacchi, chiedo scusa"

17:41 Covid oggi Lombardia, 215 casi e un morto. A Milano 75 nuovi casi

17:38 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 94 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

17:38 Ddl Zan, diretta Fedez divide social: "Abbassa livello", "Ma non è un politico"

17:29 Covid oggi Veneto, 149 contagi: bollettino 8 luglio 2021

17:27 Bellantone (Mater Olbia): "Nel 2021 in crescita ricoveri, prestazioni e fatturato"

17:23 Mater Olbia, presentato nuovo reparto solventi

17:07 Covid oggi Italia, 1.394 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

17:00 Covid oggi Italia, Speranza: "Battaglia da combattere finché non avremo zero morti"

16:47 Covid Calabria, oggi 54 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 8 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Realty ONE Group Opens New Offices At Record Pace In Q2

08 luglio 2021 | 17.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The UNBrokerage See More Impressive Growth in First Half of 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE Of the fastest growing franchisors today, is reporting outstanding growth in the first half of 2021 with sales volume up nearly 100% over last year and new offices opening at a record pace, up nearly 200% in the second quarter of the year alone.

Realty One Group

"We've invested significantly in ensuring we can sign new offices. opening them quickly and efficiently to jumpstart our Broker/Owners and our Realty ONE Group real estate pros' success," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "And it's their success that keeps the industry talking and fuels our substantial growth, feeds our COOLTURE and open new doors for so many people within Realty ONE Group and in communities globally."

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, also reports transaction count up 61% in Q2 (54% YOY), and new real estate professionals added up 25% year over year with 3,336 joining Realty ONE Group this year. The company has also sold 46 new franchises this year, announcing in the last few months that it will also launch in Singapore and Spain.

"More than just the numbers, it's that we continue to find the right business partners who believe in our business model, brand and COOLTURE and together, we're only strengthening our global network," said Vinnie Tracey, Realty ONE Group's President.

 The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and just announced it has sold the franchise rights to Singapore and Spain. As a sign of its appeal and record growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza UNBrokerage See more impressive growth See growth ampliamento
Vedi anche
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
News to go
Ungheria, in vigore legge anti Lgbt
News to go
Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini in semifinale
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, domani i funerali a Roma
News to go
Euro 2020, finale Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Haiti, omicidio Moise: presi due killer
News to go
Comuni 'ricicloni', 623 premiati da Legambiente
Avellino, 2 arresti per terrorismo: l'operazione dei Ros - Video
News to go
Covid, ipotesi Olimpiadi Tokyo a porte chiuse
News to go
Covid, in Italia ieri oltre 1000 contagi in 24 ore
News to go
Vaccini, Figliuolo alle regioni: vaccinare docenti
News to go
Papa Francesco, i risultati dell'esame istologico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza