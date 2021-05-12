Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 03:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:22 Usa: "Israele ha il diritto di difendersi"

22:28 David Donatello 2021, Sophia Loren miglior attrice

22:21 Galli e l''ultima in tv': "Sono stufo, ora quarantena televisiva"

21:59 Manchester City campione d'Inghilterra senza giocare

21:51 SuperEnalotto, centrato un 5+1 da 650mila euro

21:46 M5S e ponte sullo stretto, il confronto con Cancelleri

21:12 Davigo: "Amara? Per procura Milano era attendibile"

20:22 Terrorismo, Corte d'Appello Milano: pena prescritta per Bergamin

20:17 M5S, Rousseau: "No dati iscritti a società terze, violeremmo legge"

20:15 Difesa Lombardo: "Capo d'imputazione mostruoso, non c'è prova del patto politico-mafioso"

19:59 E.Romagna: Assemblea legislativa, calendario pieno di sfide per nuova Ue

19:39 "E' stata un'emozione", il racconto della prima farmacista a vaccinare in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Seegene reports solid results in the first quarter of 2021 with KRW 351.8 billion

12 maggio 2021 | 03.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a molecular diagnostics company reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, with reports showing robust earnings. The biotechnology firm posted KRW 351.8 billion in consolidated revenue, a 330% increase compared to the same period last year and a record for the first quarter. Operating profit at KRW 193.9 billion, also up 388% on-year, reflecting steady growth in its sales of diagnostic tests.

Logo

Seegene's Senior Managing Director of IR and PR Department Myungkun Kim said "the company was able to manage 55% of annual operating profit ratio, a clear reflection of its ability to effectively manage the firm despite the constant investment in R&D and expansion of manpower." He added that "once investments come to fruition, the operating profit ratio will likely surge even further."

Kim added "Seegene's thriving performance had been backed with continuous surge in demand for variant diagnostic tests and as more governments around the world are reeling back to normalcy with mass examinations at schools and workplaces." He said the company is expected to see additional surge in sales through entering new markets as well as launching new products and technologies. Kim added that "although the second quarter is predicted to show comparable sales volume to that of the first quarter, due to a delay in supply deals being reflected onto actual sales figures, the latter half of the year however looks even more promising."

Seegene had previously secured public procurement for COVID-19 diagnostic tests in Italy worth over EUR 89.3 million, a separate public tender agreement in Scotland worth 16,209,150 GBP and a supply deal in Germany worth EUR 19.3 million.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN74838 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza first quarter quarter reports solid results reporters
Vedi anche
David di Donatello, la commozione di Sophia Loren
Varianti Covid, Pfizer: "Terza dose potrebbe essere utile"
Terrorismo, pm: "Speriamo in recupero Alice Brignoli"
Carabinieri
Droga, operazione Box a Roma: smantellato cartello
Mafia, colpo al clan Trigila: arresti e sequestri nel siracusano
Lampedusa, hotspot al collasso: oltre 1000 migranti sbarcati in poche ore
Moda
Bvlgari, Chiara Ferragni diventa Global Ambassador
Fiorello allena Djokovic, show in campo
Galli: "Con questo vaccino non c'è immunità di gregge"
Blitz antidroga a Caivano, smantellata piazza di spaccio più grande d’Europa
Pavone disturba la conferenza stampa, siparietto di Draghi
Roma
Roma, prete-runner blocca ladro seriale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza