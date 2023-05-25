Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:56
Sihoo Unveils the Latest Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair and Launches the "Your 2,336 Hours" Campaign

25 maggio 2023 | 10.35
An Advanced Ergonomic Office Chair for Seating Comfort and a Campaign to Increase Related Health Awareness

WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sihoo, a global leader in ergonomic furniture, has announced the release of its latest ergonomic office chair, the Doro-C300, designed to provide users with optimal comfort and support during prolonged sitting. Along with the launch of the Doro-C300, Sihoo has also initiated a health awareness campaign called "Your 2,336 Hours" to promote the importance of healthy seating.

The Doro-C300 is Made for More Comfortable and Healthier Seating

Sihoo's Doro-C300 ergonomic office chair is a game-changer for individuals who spend long hours sitting at their desks. Built with advanced ergonomic features, the Doro-C300 provides the ultimate seating comfort and support, ensuring that users remain productive and healthy.

The Key Features of the Doro-C300 Include:

Pricing and Availability

The Doro-C300 is now available for pre-order on Sihoo's official website at a price of 260 euros.

Sihoo Launches the "Your 2,336 Hours" Campaign Simultaneously

Sihoo's mission is to elevate people's lives by providing healthy and comfortable seating solutions. Therefore, the company has launched the "Your 2,336 Hours" campaign to raise awareness about the importance of healthy seating. With this campaign, Sihoo aims to educate individuals on the adverse effects of prolonged sitting and the benefits of ergonomic seating solutions for their overall health and well-being.

About Sihoo

Sihoo is a leading expert in ergonomic furniture, committed to providing users with the best possible seating solutions. With over 12 years of experience in wellness and technology, Sihoo has become a popular choice among Fortune 500 companies and households worldwide, selling ergonomic chairs in 100+ countries.

For more information about the Doro-C300 ergonomic office chair and the "Your 2,336 Hours" campaign, visit Sihoo's official website at de.sihoooffice.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sihoo-unveils-the-latest-doro-c300-ergonomic-office-chair-and-launches-the-your-2-336-hours-campaign-301834339.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
