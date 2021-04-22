Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 12:04
Subex Launches HyperSense, an End-to-End Augmented Analytics Platform

22 aprile 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- A flexible, modular, and no-code solution built to accelerate the adoption and democratisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enterprise analytics

- Now, enterprise business users can easily compose business-critical analytics use cases, with powerful yet easy-to-use capabilities using HyperSense

DENVER, LONDON and BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a pioneer in Digital Trust, today launches HyperSense, an end-to-end Augmented Analytics platform that helps enterprises make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the data value chain.

Subex Launches HyperSense, an End-to-End Augmented Analytics Platform

Developed based on Subex's extensive data analytics experience, HyperSense contains all the Augmented Analytics capabilities enterprises need in one flexible and modular platform. HyperSense's unique no-code capabilities allow users without a knowledge of coding to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting, and tuning AI models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organization.

First defined by Gartner, Augmented Analytics uses enabling technologies such as machine learning and AI to assist with data preparation, insight generation, and insight explanation. It empowers experts as well as non-data scientists by automating many aspects of data science, including model development, management and deployment of AI models.

AI is still in the early stages of meaningful adoption in most businesses. Enterprises eager to harness the promise of AI and machine learning technology typically encounter multiple roadblocks such as demonstrating proof of value through nimble pilots; the absence of an integrated AI and data stack, and a lack of AI skills.

HyperSense solves all these challenges through five powerful yet modular studios:

HyperSense also includes a number of pre-built analytics use cases in marketing, finance, and technology verticals for enterprises to deliver ultra-fast results. In addition, customers can use the HyperSense platform to build their own tailor-made, AI-powered analytics applications.

The cloud-native platform can be integrated with existing data management infrastructures or implemented as a standalone, plug-and-play data analytics solution.

Suresh Chintada, Chief Technology Officer, Subex, comments: "Most enterprises struggle to implement AI with business value at its centre. Instead, AI initiatives are driven by data science teams, with little alignment between the priorities of business and IT. We developed HyperSense to address this – it gives organisations more autonomy, wider access to AI and machine learning, and puts more power into the hands of business users. With this game-changing platform, businesses will be able to truly democratise AI and turn data into reliable insights with greater speed and efficiency, supporting elastic business models and significantly accelerating their business transformation."

HyperSense is a no-code, elastic, cloud-native platform built on open-source technology and can be deployed on-premises, in a hybrid infrastructure, or in any cloud environment. The platform is designed to help enterprises augment ROI from analytics and increase efficiency across the entire data value chain.

About Subex 

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe. 

Founded in 1994, Subex helps its customers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on risk mitigation, security, predictability, and intelligence, Subex helps businesses embrace disruptive changes and succeed with confidence in creating a secure digital world for their customers.

Through HyperSense, an end-to-end augmented analytics platform, Subex empowers communications service providers and enterprise customers to make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics across the data value chain. The solution allows users without coding knowledge to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting and tuning AI models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organisation, all on a no-code platform.

Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services. Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.subex.com.

Press Contact:

Sandeep Bangasandeep.banga@subex.com  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493184/Subex_Launches_HyperSense.jpg  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1447559/SUBEX_Logo.jpg

Subex logo (PRNewsfoto/Subex)

in Evidenza