Settembre 2024, tutti i videogiochi in uscita su PC e console

Da Astro Bot al nuovo episodio di Zelda, la lista completa dei titoli in uscita questo mese
Un mese di grandi uscite su console e PC, con due grandi icone a darsi battaglia su piattaforme rivali: a inizio settembre arriva il primo ambizioso gioco tripla A dedicato alla mascotte PlayStation Astro Bot, mentre più avanti nel mese su Switch la principessa Zelda avrà la sua prima avventura da solista.
3 settembre
The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
Star Trucker (PC)
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
4 settembre
Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
5 settembre
What the Car? (PC)
Gimmick! 2 (Switch, PC)
6 settembre
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
Astro Bot (PS5)
9 settembre
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
10 settembre
Yars Rising (PC, Switch. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Atari VCS)
Towerborne (Accesso Anticipato) (PC)
Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aegis -The Answer- DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
12 settembre
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
Jackbox Naughty Pack (PC)
Hollowbody (PC)
Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
Wild Bastards (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
13 settembre
Funko Fusion (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
16 settembre
Phoenix Springs (PC)
17 settembre
Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
Final Fantasy 16 (PC)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS4, Xbox One)
The Plucky Squire (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
18 settembre
UFO 50 (PC)
19 settembre
Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
God of War: Ragnarök (PC)
Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
Monument Valley (Netflix)
20 settembre
Frostpunk 2 (PC)
24 settembre
Rusty Rabbit (PC, PS5)
Ara: History Untold (PC)
Greedfall 2: The Dying World (Accesso Anticipato) (PC, Console)
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
26 settembre
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch)
Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
C-Smash VRS - New Dimension (PS5)
27 settembre
EA Sports FC 25 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
Reynatis (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
30 settembre
Silence of the Sirens (Accesso Anticipato) (PC)
Starfield Shattered Space DLC (PC, Xbox Series X/S)