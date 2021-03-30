Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 02:00
The Optimal Module Design of Risen Energy's 210 Series Augurs Well for The Growth of the PV Sector

30 marzo 2021 | 02.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NINGBO, China, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liu Yafeng, Senior Director of R&D at leading Chinese solar panel maker Risen Energy Co., Ltd., gave a keynote speech at the recently held PV Module Tech conference during which he elaborated on the latest trends in PV module technologies, development roadmaps for PV products as well as the challenges and opportunities facing the industry as we look towards the future.

Over recent years, new module technologies have emerged, while the pace of innovation and transformation across the sector has accelerated. Yet, efficiency gains and cost reduction remain the main objectives. Compared with the 158.75 and 166 modules series, the 182 and 210 series boast further reductions in the BOS cost and LCOE of the PV facility, with the 210 series offering the most cost savings.

The Risen Energy Titan 210 series incorporates unique low-voltage circuit design, non-destructive cutting and Multi-Busbar technologies. Risen Energy has been able to maximize power while delivering optimized LCOE through the use of low-attenuation cells, reflective welding tapes and high-current junction boxes, in combination with low switching voltage and high loading.

The company will be using its new cell and module plants in Yiwu and Chuzhou, two cities in China, as well as a plant in Malaysia now under construction and set to go online in the 4th quarter, for the majority of the production of the 210 series. The Malaysian facility's role will be to fill the overseas production capacity gap and better serve the North American market.

On the back of its strong prowess in R&D and years of experience with PV technologies, Risen Energy garnered the Most Influential PV Module Company - Innovative Breakthrough Pioneer Award, a recognition granted jointly by Solarbe and the China General Certification Center, as well as the 2021 Top PV Brand in Australia, 2021 Top PV Brand in Poland and 2021 Top PV Brand in Spain awards from EuPD Research, an authoritative global research institute.

EUPD Research Top Brand PV Modules

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472616/image_1.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN19909 en US Ambiente ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Risen Energy Co. Ltd.
