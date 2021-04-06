Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Aprile 2021
09:03
YPO Announces 14 Global Impact Award Regional Honorees

06 aprile 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announced the organization's Global Impact Award regional honorees.

YPO Logo

The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO's highest honor to members that recognizes their impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO impact that is both sustainable and scalable. A regional honoree was selected from each of YPO's 14 regions.

"Business being a force for good is one of YPO's key tenets. We are honored to recognize and celebrate these extraordinary and impactful YPO members from around the globe who are truly making a mark in their communities and beyond," said YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi. "They are an inspiration to us all on how to lead with purpose."

The 2021 YPO Global Impact Award Regional Honorees are:

Andre Abucham Santa Fé Beneficent AssociationMelissa AckermanProduce AllianceProduce Alliance FoundationJavier Benavente BarrónAlares GroupThe Alares FoundationFirst Step StaffingHakan BulgurluArçelikJo BurstonInspiring Rare BirdsStartup.BusinessPatrick ChalhoubChalhoub GroupJames ChenVision for a NationClearlyLotte DavisOne Girl CanCarrie FreemanSecondMuseAlison HillLifeStrawNichol NgThe Food Bank SingaporeIsak PretoriusJAM InternationalNathan SivagananathanTrail

The recipient of the 2021 YPO Global Impact Award will be announced in late May.

About YPO:YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1065220/YPO_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza