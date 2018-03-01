Strong demand for Italian design in Gulf says Alfano

Growing demand in the Gulf for Italian design is worth over 20 million euros annually, Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday at Italian Design in the World Day in Qatar's capital Doha.

"In the Gulf, demand for Italian design is growing constantly and has topped 20 million euros," Alfano said, quoted by the Italian foreign ministry on Twitter.

"Design and sustainability overlap to generate new ideas, projects and shared initiatives," he stated in the tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Alfano met Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, premier and interior minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani, foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

Alfano also had meetings with Qatar Investment Authority's chief executive Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker during his visit to Doha.