Green economy 'great opportunity says Gentiloni

Growing evidence exists that climate change is affecting Italy and its rulers need to know the "enormous" opportunities that the green economy offers in combatting this threat, premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

"It is increasingly clear that climate is not merely a global issue impacting Africa or the Artic but is impacting our own country," Gentiloni said at a presentation of an environmental report in Rome on Tuesday.

"It is important that those who have the responsibility of governing Italy - at all levels - be aware of this threat and of the enormous opportunities it presents," Gentiloni stated.

A low-carbon economy plays to Italy's strengths and can boost rather than cause unemployment, Gentiloni underlined.

"The green economy doesn't take away jobs and has the potential to create new ones. This is a sector in which Italy is highly competitive," he said.

Gentiloni was unveiling the 2018 'National System for the Protection of the Environment report' issued by Italy's Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) at Italy's lower house of parliament.